The 2018 Major League Baseball season has seen the arrival of the “opener,” as opposed to the starter. Managers have gone to the bullpen earlier than ever — including at the very start of games — to handle the top of the order and throw opposing lineups off-balance, before handing off each subsequent inning to another reliever.

Oakland Manager Bob Melvin tipped his hand that the Athletics would try that strategy in the do-or-die American League wild-card game against the Yankees Wednesday night when he left all but one of his team’s starting pitchers off his roster.

He announced he’ll hand the ball to right-handed reliever and “opener” Liam Hendriks for the first inning and let things roll from there. Traditional starter Edwin Jackson is on the roster in case the A’s need someone on the mound for a couple innings at a time; extra innings, for example.

It’s a funky strategy that may or may not work, but should make for some compelling baseball. The entire gambit is reliant on not allowing hitters to face the same pitcher more than once. That way, opponents can’t get used to what a pitcher is throwing, while the pitchers themselves stay fresh.

Because of Melvin’s roster moves, though, Oakland could be thrust into an uncomfortable situation in its biggest game of the season. In seven of Hendriks’s eight “opens,” Melvin has turned to a starter or long reliever to get through at least three innings. But the A’s don’t have any long relievers dressed against the Yankees, and going to Jackson would be a sign of things gone awry.

Expect Oakland’s inning-by-inning pitching lineup to look something like this:

Inning Pitcher 1 Liam Hendriks 2 Shawn Kelley 3 Ryan Buchter 4 Yusmeiro Petit 5 Yusmeiro Petit 6 Lou Trivino 7 Fernando Rodney 8 Jeurys Familia 9 Blake Treinin

Here’s why it might work, and why it might not:

The A’s are 4-4 in Hendriks’s eight “opens.” The first key to those games is whether Oakland can get out of the first inning with a lead. Of the four games in which he opened and the Athletics won, three times he left the mound with the lead.

Another key is limiting Hendriks to one inning. In the one game in which Hendriks opened for more than one inning, the Mariners' lineup jumped all over him. He faced eight batters, throwing 30 pitches and recording just five outs.

Innings two through six are a bit of a crapshoot, but the bottom line is this: someone will almost certainly have to pitch more than one inning for Oakland Wednesday night. Who’s it going to be?

Fernando Rodney, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinin are pretty much guaranteed the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. That leaves five innings for Shawn Kelley, Ryan Buchter, Yusmeiro Petit and Lou Trivino.

Kelley has seen some action early in games, entering in the third inning as recently as Sept. 9 and the fourth inning on Sept. 23. Buchter has also climbed the ladder in the bullpen, coming on of late in the fifth and sixth innings. They’re also the best candidates to pitch a single inning or less.

Buchter has not thrown two full innings this season. Kelley hasn’t recorded more than four outs in an appearance since being shipped to the A’s from the Nationals midseason. The Yankees bat a right-hand-heavy lineup, making a long stay for the left-handed Buchter all the more unlikely. He could be important if New York Manager Aaron Boone takes a left-handed pinch hitter off the bench.

Petit, a seven-year veteran with a 0.79 earned run average the past month, is the best candidate to throw more than a single inning. He’s a right-hander, which helps with match ups, and has 19 appearances of at least two innings this season, during which he’s allowed only three runs for a 0.66 ERA.

Trivino also has potential to pitch for more than three outs. He has seven appearances of at least two innings this season and did not surrender a run in those outings. But Melvin hasn’t used Trivino for more than a single inning since Aug. 8 and has instead made him into a bridge between the starter and the Rodney-Familia-Treinin threesome.

Oakland’s other three pitchers, Edwin Jackson, J.B. Wendelken and Emilio Pagan, fill out the wild-card game roster and could see action if something goes horribly wrong, or in case of extra innings (a distinct possibility, as the Rockies and Cubs learned Tuesday night).

Pagan and Wendelken each enter the postseason allowing more than four runs per nine innings. Jackson is a dependable veteran, but probably not the best choice against this Yankees lineup.

Of course, all these pitching metrics mean nothing if the A’s can’t scratch out some offense against New York starter Luis Severino.

He’s allowed seven runs on 11 hits in two starts against Oakland this season. Eight of the Athletics’ hitters have faced Severino before. Four are batting .500 or better against him.

