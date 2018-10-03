

Mike Rizzo, pictured, has lost one of his top assistants. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Bob Miller, Mike Rizzo’s longtime right-hand man, will not be back in the general manager’s box with him next season. The Nationals did not renew his deal, which means his three-year tenure will the team will come to an end, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Miller and Rizzo began working for the Arizona Diamondbacks on the same day in 1998. They helped the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series title. They parted ways when CEO Jeff Moorad cleared house a few years later. Miller headed to Cincinnati. Rizzo took a job with the Nationals, but always hoped he could reunite with Miller. When a spot opened in November 2014, he brought in Miller.

[Who is to blame for the Nationals' lost season? Part III: Mike Rizzo and the front office]

A month later, Miller pointed out the loophole in MLB rules that allowed the Nationals to acquire Trea Turner just six months after the San Diego Padres had drafted him as a player to be named later. The league has since closed that loophole. Drafted players can now be traded the day after the World Series ends.

With a giant cellphone always in hand, Miller was a staple of the clubhouse, in and out of the manager’s office with Rizzo, always on the road with the team. He helped with contracts and logistics, but in a corps of assistants to Rizzo that was often spread across the country looking at this player or that one, Miller was always closest in proximity.

More recently, Miller donated his 2001 World Series ring to a charity auction to help fellow Nationals Assistant General Manager Doug Harris pay for experimental treatment for leukemia. The ring drew $25,500, the highest amount for anything in the auction.

Whether Miller’s departure is a product of the team’s disappointing season, part of a bigger housecleaning process, or just a simple case of someone moving on remains to be seen. But his departure is significant, as one of Rizzo’s key rules and contract advisers is now gone, ahead of one of the more important offseasons in this team’s history.