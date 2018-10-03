

The 2017 Falcons huddle up before a game. That team finished the year 18-1-1. (Courtesy photo/Steve Musser May)

For Severna Park, the 2017 season was one filled with seniors and success. The Falcons held the top spot in these rankings for most of the year and entered the Maryland state playoffs with an undefeated record. They progressed all the way to the state championship before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to B-CC. They finished the year 18-1-1.

A month into this season, Falcons coach Ryan Parisi said he’s proud of the progress his team has made in the first month of action. After all, they’re a young squad. How many starters did he lose this offseason?

“All of them,” Parisi said.

Replacing every single starter is a tall task for any program, but Parisi said Severna Park has been able to rebound because of the strong pipeline they’ve established over the years. After an exodus of talent, it’s simply next man up. Bench contributors from last year’s team and former JV stars are now the ones earning wins for Severna Park.

“We have a strong JV program and more importantly had young guys learning from the older guys last year,” Parisi said. “Now they’re just learning what it’s like to compete on the varsity level.”

Nathan Carey, Colin Wolfe and Gordon Bernlohr have been some of the biggest playmakers for the Falcons this season. Now, in October, the team turns their attention to postseason preparations. By the time it arrives, this young squad will undoubtedly have some much-needed experience.

“Maryland has some great soccer across the board so there’s always a challenge in the playoffs,” Parisi said.

1. Whitman (3-1-0) Last ranked: 1

The Vikings have a big game against Churchill on Monday.

2. The Heights (7-0-1) LR: 2

The Cavaliers’ winning streak came to an end with a 3-3 tie against St. John’s.

3. Churchill (6-1-0) LR: 5

Aria Ahadpour had two goals and one assist in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win over B-CC.

4. Bowie (10-0-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs won their last three games by a combined score of 15-0.

5. River Hill (8-0-0) LR: 6

Alex Krause had two goals and an assist in the Hawks’ 6-0 rout of Glenelg.

6. Gonzaga (9-3-0) LR: 4

The Eagles fell to DeMatha before bouncing back with a 5-0 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

7. Leonardtown (6-0-0) LR: 8

After scoring a big win over Great Mills, the Raiders put up 13 goals against McDonough.

8. Meade (8-1-0) LR: 9

Silas Baker’s goal in the second overtime gave the Mustangs a 2-1 win over Arundel.

9. Severna Park (6-2-1) LR: 10

The Falcons bounced back from a rough stretch by taking down Annapolis and then Glen Burnie.

10. St. John’s (5-0-2) LR: NR

The Cadets have scored three or more goals in six of seven games this season.

Dropped out: No. 3 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (2-2-1)

On the bubble: Sherwood, Laurel, DeMatha