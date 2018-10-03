

Not long ago, Buck Showalter had the Orioles in contention, even if it no longer feels like it. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

October 4, 2016 stands as a stark and obvious dividing line for the two halves of what will be known in Baltimore as the Buck Showalter era. On that day, at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, the Orioles’ third playoff appearance in five seasons came to a sudden, premature end in a 5-2, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild card game — a contest remembered not for a move Showalter made, but one he didn’t: Zach Britton, the closer having the best season of any reliever in years, never appeared in the game.

Nothing much went right for the Orioles in the months and years that followed, bottoming out with this year’s 47-115 disaster, the worst season in franchise history.

On Wednesday, Showalter’s eight-plus-year tenure with the Orioles came to end when the team reportedly informed him they would not be bringing him back as their manager in 2019. The news was first reported by The Athletic. While the move was not a surprise, and Showalter days earlier had pronounced himself “at peace” with whatever happened to him, there was some expectation the team would offer him another position in the organization, a move that apparently will not happen.

Showalter, 62, was known as a shrewd strategist with an impeccable attention to detail when the Orioles hired him in August 2010. He also had a track record of turning losing franchises into winners — something he succeeded in doing again in Baltimore. The Orioles made a small leap in 2011, Showalter’s first full season in the dugout, then a huge one in 2012, winning 93 games and advancing to Game 5 of the Division Series before losing to the New York Yankees.

That launched a sustained era of success unseen at Camden Yards since the mid- to late-1990s, with the Orioles winning their first division title in 17 years in 2014, this time bowing out in the AL Championship Series, and earning a wild card in 2016. The fateful decision to hold Britton back for a potential save in extra innings of that 2016 wild card game — a save opportunity that, of course, never came — hung over Showalter and the franchise ever since.

Showalter, the 2014 manager of the year, was close to Orioles owner Peter Angelos — for whom he lasted longer than any other manager in the latter’s tenure as owner — but as Angelos’s health has deteriorated in recent months and the day-to-day operations of the team shifted to sons Louis and John, Showalter’s lame-duck contract status, as well as the Orioles’ horrendous 2018 season, made him an obvious target for an organization in need of radical change.

The team already undertook a massive sell-off this summer, trading away assets such as Britton, Manny Machado, Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop for younger players and prospects, indicating the start of what could be a lengthy and painful rebuild. Center fielder Adam Jones was close to being traded as well, but used his veto power as a veteran player to shoot down a proposed trade to the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the team’s ownership situation remains in flux, with no clear sign of an organizational hierarchy or philosophy from the Angelos sons — or even a strongly declared intention to remain as its owners — attention will also turn to the front office, where General Manager Dan Duquette remains in place, at least for now, and where former Orioles slugger Brady Anderson, now vice president of baseball operations and a longtime Angelos confidant, is still a vital voice.

Wherever the Orioles go from here — and given their depths in 2018, the rebuild they have begun and the rarefied company they keep in the AL East, things are unlikely to get much better anytime soon — it will no longer be with Showalter in their dugout.