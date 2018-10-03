

You're going to want to get a piece of Aaron Jones this week. (Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press)

I want to feel like the worst is over. We can all be fatalistic when it comes to fantasy football, because the seasons are so short and even one loss can feel crucial. But my team doesn’t have one loss. It’s 1-3.

(I fell to 1-3 this week despite the second-highest point total any team has put up all season, because I ran into Mitchell Trubisky and Alvin Kamara, and I still would have won if Emmanuel Sanders had housed the hook-and-ladder at the end of Monday night’s game.)

Sitting at 1-3, near the bottom of my league, feels conclusive. I’m done. Except for the fact that it was only two years ago in this very league I started 0-4 … and then pulled off nine straight wins, went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, and won it all.

[Start/Sit tips for Week 5: Get Alex Smith in your lineup]

It’s never over as early as you might think. If you’re 0-8, okay, I’m fine writing you off. But we want to write ourselves off earlier than we should. I’m here to encourage you to keep the faith … even as I struggle with that with my own team.

To help, here is my weekly look at some of the best and worst fantasy matchups of the week, informed by the data and analysis we put together here at Pro Football Focus. Good luck in Week 5, even if you’re 0-4 (but if you’re my friend who just beat me with Trubisky and Kamara … bad luck, my friend. Bad luck.)

Mismatch of the week

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

The Lions have won one game, that weird Week 3 victory over the Patriots. In their three losses (the Jets, 49ers and Cowboys), running backs against Detroit have put up 537 rushing yards on 84 carries (6.39 yards per carry). In those teams’ other games combined, the same backs have 747 yards on 169 carries (4.42). The Lions bump every running back up by an average of about two yards on each carry. Meanwhile, Jones has wasted no time showing he’s the running back the Packers should lean on, at least as a ball-carrier. Jamaal Williams is a better blocker, but he has a grand total of zero forced missed tackles on 52 touches. Jones has 10 on 19. If you think the Packers win in Week 5 (and I do), then Jones could be a top-15 back.

Best situations

Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals

A stat line of “15-of-27 for 180 yards and one touchdown” doesn’t scream “successful first start.” Rosen’s 87.1 PFF grade that ranked sixth among all quarterbacks in Week 4 says otherwise, even if it wasn’t as loud. Rosen was not great in his starting debut, but he was decidedly not bad. And while Seattle’s defense isn’t what it once was, it’s still better than San Francisco’s (at least, it was before the Earl Thomas injury). The 49ers allowed 24 points in Week 1, and then nothing lower than that since (27, 38, and 29, in order). Rosen obviously isn’t anywhere close to the QB1 conversation yet, but as a DFS punt play in Week 5, you could do much worse.

[Fantasy football Week 5 player rankings]

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Despite making the playoffs in 2017, the Titans didn’t exactly blow away the competition. Of their nine wins, only three came by more than one score. In those three games, Henry had 44 carries for 332 yards (7.54 YPC) and three touchdowns. In his other 13 games, he ran the ball 132 times for 412 yards (3.12 YPC) and two scores. Yes, a big chunk of his good production came on breakaway runs, but that’s a part of it. Most running backs do better when their teams have a lead; Henry does better when his team is running away with things. The Titans are 3-1, but each of their wins has been by 3 points. This week, the Titans play the Bills. That’s a big win waiting to happen, and that means it’s Henry production time.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington

Sterling Shepard was one of the top recommendations by … pretty much everybody heading into Week 4. He didn’t have a legendary fantasy day, but he did get 10 targets, catching all 10, and went for 77 yards and a score. Nobody won their DFS game because of Shepard, but no one is complaining either. And every argument in favor of Shepard (slot receiver going against the execrable slot defense of the Saints by P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley) applies exactly the same to Crowder. Crowder’s had a slow start to the season (and if this one fails I’ll probably jump ship), but this is set up well for him to have a breakout.

Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

The Steelers have allowed the most fantasy production to tight ends, at 20.5 PPR points per game, and that included a Week 1 game in which Cleveland tight ends had only 25 yards. In their past three games, the Steelers have allowed 314 yards and three touchdowns to the combination of Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. And while there are big-name tight ends there, the truth remains that this is a struggling defense that allows big plays, and in a season where the list of tight ends making fantasy owners happy is shorter than the list of Browns wins in recent years, just that argument is enough to make Hooper worthy of considerations.

Bad situations

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

I was low man on Wilson entering the season, ranking him as my sixth or seventh fantasy QB entering the season, depending on when you asked me the question. Even I didn’t foresee Wilson having only 42 rushing yards through four games, though. Wilson has been a good passer throughout his career, but he has always supplemented his passing with rushing production, and that isn’t happening. But I believe he still has name value, even if the production is no guarantee to rebound. This week, Wilson faces the Rams, and while they let the Vikings keep pace in Week 4, this is still a formidable D-line facing a woeful Seattle offensive line. My recommendation? Spend the week trying to trade Wilson before the wheels totally fall off this weekend.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt’s production has steadily climbed, going from 4.9 PPR points in Week 1, to 15.0 in Week 2, to 16.4, to 26.5. If he keeps that pace, his numbers in the fantasy playoffs are going to be insane. Instead, this is a week I’m fading Hunt. The reputation of the Jaguars in 2017 was an elite pass defense that could be beaten on the ground — they were the stingiest defense in the league against receivers, but middle of the pack against running backs. This year, the Jags are still great against receivers (third-fewest points allowed), but they’ve also kept running backs in check (seventh-fewest). They’ve held the last three teams they’ve faced (the Patriots, Titans and Jets) to 2.98 yards per carry. If the Chiefs are going to stay undefeated in Week 5 against Jacksonville, it’ll be because of Patrick Mahomes, not Hunt.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

The rumors about the Broncos trading Thomas started in the preseason, and I keep seeing murmurs bubble up, especially now that they’ve lost two in a row and are behind what looks like a potential juggernaut in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Case Keenum hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1, with an overall PFF grade of 66.2 that ranks 26th (just behind, coincidentally, Russell Wilson). The Broncos leaned on Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman heavily Monday night, only targeting Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders when they fell behind late. Against the Jets, they’re less likely to trail. And if there’s any consideration that they might deal Thomas, the team will definitely want to dial back his risk of injury.

Tyler Kroft, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

The inclination now that Tyler Eifert is (sadly) done for the year will be to go to Kroft as a fantasy sleeper. After all, his 2017 was an undeniable success the last time Eifert was hurt. Kroft put together the highest passer rating when targeted (129.5) of all tight ends last year (minimum 50 targets). But usage indicates the Bengals might be leaning more toward teammate C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah averaged about 15 snaps a game in 2017, but that number has climbed to 40 this year. Neither guy has many targets (eight for Uzomah, five for Kroft), but Uzomah leads there as well. Kroft won’t do in 2018 what he did in 2017.

Read more on the NFL:

NFL power rankings, Week 4: Big wins have Jaguars and Saints gaining on Rams and Chiefs

Roughing-the-passer calls were down in NFL’s Week 4 games

Aaron Rodgers delivers veiled criticism of the Packers' play-calling ‘plan’

At NFL’s one-quarter mark, these three contenders have real cause for concern