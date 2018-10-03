

Alex Ovechkin at the Capitals' Stanley Cup parade in June. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Stanley Cup, which now features the Capitals' freshly engraved names, will be at Capital One Arena Wednesday night for the team’s pregame banner-raising ceremony. Before then, Lord Stanley’s trophy is taking one final victory lap around D.C.

“We’re heading out around town with the @StanleyCup!” the Capitals tweeted Wednesday morning, along with a video of “Keeper of the Cup" Philip Pritchard rolling the trophy out of the Residence Inn near MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington. “Come find us -- we got some tickets to #CapsBannerNight too.”

Stick with us and we’ll fill you in on all of the Cup’s various stops throughout the day.

[Capitals will host outdoor viewing party for banner raising, home opener]

DC!!!! We’re heading out around town with the @StanleyCup! Come find us - we got some tickets to #CapsBannerNight too... More to come! #ALLCAPS @keeperofthecup pic.twitter.com/4x8vUVkntn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2018

The Cup’s first destination? The main quad at Georgetown University, a slap shot’s distance (okay a few slap shots) from the fountains where the trophy’s summer fun began in earnest in June. The Capitals may have lost Jay Beagle to the Canucks in free agency, but they still have a fan in Jack the Bulldog.

This post will be updated.

