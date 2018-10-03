

Good Counsel midfielder Johanna Dunkers has helped the Falcons secure quality wins. (Photo courtesy of Dan Dunkers)

Two games into his team’s season, South River Coach John Sis, was worried.

The Seahawks had just displayed inconsistent defense while also struggling to score, during ties against St. Mary’s Ryken and Northern. Four of South River’s starters suffered injuries before the season, and their replacements were struggling to gel. Sis met with his seniors and captains, asking them to figure out a way to improve the squad’s cohesion.

As a result, the seniors emphasized the inclusion of underclassmen in more of their activities, such as sparking a conversation during warm up chats and inviting them to team dinners. Since Sis’ chat with his leaders, South River has received production from an array of players in six consecutive wins.

“You have no clue who’s going to step up and play,” Sis said. “When all of a sudden things don’t go well, you think, ‘OK, this is gonna be a long season.’ Players started stepping up. We’re pleasantly surprised.”

South River has beaten two of Anne Arundel County’s best teams, Broadneck and Severna Park. The Seahawks went 11-3-1 last season and falling to Leonardtown in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs. With Quince Orchard and Churchill losing this week, South River moved up a spot in this week’s poll.

Sis credited his team’s depth to the feeder leagues and club teams around South River.

“Regardless if you’re a reserve, as long as you’re fighting and prove yourself in training, you’ll get a shot at playing on the field,” Sis said. “That makes our training sessions more competitive and the players that are playing don’t relax.”

1. Spalding (7-0-1) Last ranked: 1

Coach Ashly Kennedy’s squad scored five unanswered goals, including two from forward Fifi Iluyomade, in its 5-2 win over St. Paul’s.

2. Good Counsel (6-1-3) LR: 2

The Falcons tied Bishop McNamara before forward Jameese Joseph scored three goals in a 5-0 victory over Bishop Ireton.

3. St. John’s (4-1) LR: 3

The Cadets rebounded from their loss against Spalding with a 3-1 win over McNamara.

4. Huntingtown (7-1) LR: 4

Forward Julia Yuhase’s goal lifted the Hurricanes to a 1-0 win against Northern.

5. River Hill (7-1) LR: 5

Coach Brian Song’s squad took down Parkdale and Glenelg by a combined score of 7-0.

6. South River (7-0-2) LR: 7

The Seahawks beat Chesapeake, 2-1, before dominating Annapolis, 8-0, behind midfielder Sophia Michalski-Cooper’s two goals.

7. Sidwell Friends (4-0-1) LR: 9

Coach Ryan Alexander’s squad coasted by Potomac School, 5-0.

8. Flint Hill (5-0-1) LR: 10

The Huskies allowed a combined two goals in their victories against Georgetown Day, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Holton-Arms.

9. Quince Orchard (6-1) LR: 6

The Cougars took care of Wootton and Springbrook, but they fell to Clarksburg in overtime for their first loss this season.

10. Severna Park (8-1) LR: NR

The Falcons beat Annapolis and Glen Burnie by a combined score of 8-0.

Dropped out: No. 8 Churchill (4-1)

On the bubble: Wilde Lake (7-1-1), Whitman (3-1)