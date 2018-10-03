

Navy goaltender Luke Markus practices with the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 30 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. (Courtesy Luke Markus)

It was one-on-one: Vladimir Tarasenko, three-time NHL all-star and St. Louis Blues right winger, versus Luke Markus, the Naval Academy’s club hockey team goaltender.

Tarasenko skated in hard from the right and bluffed a shot to the top left corner of the net. Markus lunged to defend it, then looked down to realize he’d been fooled. The puck slid through his legs. Markus laughed and smiled so big, teammates could see it through his face mask at center ice.

The Blues spent a long weekend in Annapolis at the end of September and beginning of October, a team bonding trip before a preseason meeting with the Capitals. On Sunday, they practiced at the Naval Academy as the Midshipmen’s club team looked on.

St. Louis coaches asked whether there was another goalie around so the team could get some extra shots on net. Navy players started hollering for Markus to get his pads on.

“We give each other a hard time all the time. I thought I was going to get my stuff on and [the Blues] were going to say, ‘Buddy, come on now. You can’t skate with us,’" he said.

Instead, coaches told him to get in goal as some of the NHL’s best fired shots at him. Then they played an intrasquad game of three-on-three. Then a shootout drill.

Navy teammates lined the rink mouths agape as the practice went on and on. In all, Markus, a senior, was on the ice with the team for close to an hour.

“It was a dream,” he said. “I got live out one of my dreams.”

When the Blues needed a practice goalie, @NavyHockey's Luke Markus put pads on as fast as he could. https://t.co/wkGxrxY3PE #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ggmJxZIeWb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 30, 2018

For years, hockey and the Navy had been two diametrically opposed aspirations for Markus. He started skating at age 3 and picked up a hockey stick at 4. By 5, he played on his first travel team as a defenseman and goaltender. By 6, goalie was his only spot on the ice.

When he reached middle school, he figured out just how good he’d become at blocking pucks. If he went to prep school, there was a path to college hockey and from there, who knows?

But over summer vacation, his father took him to see one of the final space shuttle launches in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

“I watched that spacecraft go up and thought, that is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I want to do that,” he said.

He started studying up on astronauts and learned that more than 50 had graduated from the Naval Academy, more than any other service institution. That’s where he’d go to college, he resolved, even if the Midshipmen don’t have a varsity hockey team.

He tried out for the club team his freshman year, and made the A team (Navy fields two levels of club hockey teams). Soon he was the starting net minder. Years after imagining he’d have to give up hockey in college, he’s still on the ice almost daily.

“Every day of these past four years have been a gift,” he said. “It’s just extra hockey. I thought I was done.”

Instead, he spent the past weekend sharing a locker room with the Blues and showing them around the Naval Academy. Before the team returned to St. Louis, goalie Jake Allen left a practice jersey, a pair of hockey pants and a hat in Markus’s locker.

“We’ve had a few NHL teams come through here,” Markus said, noting other franchises that have stopped in Annapolis on trips through the District, and the NHL Winter Classic game between the Capitals and Maple Leafs. “They’ve all been incredibly nice and thoughtful of what we do, but this whole organization has been so genuine wanting to learn about what we do and grateful for what we do.

“They absolutely made us feel part of the team. You’ve got a locker room full of guys here rooting for the Blues this season.”

