

Dmitrij Jaskin joined the Capitals Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dmitrij Jaskin knew there’d be some news on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old had been placed on waivers the day earlier, so he was waiting to hear from the St. Louis Blues if someone had claimed him, or if he’d be reassigned to the minors. At 11 a.m. local time, he was told he was now a member of the Washington Capitals. He packed, boarded a plane and then arrived in Washington late at night.

By Wednesday morning, he was on the ice with his new teammates as they prepared for their opening-night game against the Boston Bruins. He tried to absorb the change in systems in whirlwind morning meetings. He settled into a new locker room stall and was greeted by some friendly faces. He trains with fellow Czechs Jakub Vrana and Michal Kempny. He knows forward T.J. Oshie and goaltender Pheonix Copley from playing with them in St. Louis. He’s friendly with Russians Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov.

With forward Tom Wilson likely to be suspended to start the season, the Capitals are hoping Jaskin’s transition will be swift. He might play as soon as Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a great feeling, really different from St. Louis,” Jaskin said. “Just trying to get used to it and go with the flow. ... Probably it will be the system and the stuff on the ice I’ll have to go through in the next few days to kind of switch my head to something different. It is what it is, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said he may not have put a claim in for Jaskin if Wilson wasn’t facing a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. MacLellan felt his forward depth was “vulnerable.” Jaskin was a second-round pick in 2011, and the Capitals think he could have offensive upside. He scored six goals with 11 assists in 76 games last season. Jaskin implied that the style of play in St. Louis didn’t necessarily fit him.

“I’ll be physical and strong and make room for guys,” Jaskin said. “There are a lot of guys who can capitalize with chances when I work for them. That will suit me.”

“He has a real high-end skill level that hasn’t been totally tapped into yet,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “So we feel he’s still a developing prospect, and for me it’s part of putting him in a situation where he can succeed.”

Kempny skates

Defenseman Michal Kempny won’t play in Washington’s first two games because of a concussion, and the Capitals have designated him for injured reserve. Kempny has missed a week of practice, but he showed some progress Wednesday when he joined the team for its morning skate.

With Kempny out, Christian Djoos will skate beside John Carlson, and Madison Bowey will be on a third pairing with Brooks Orpik.

“If you’re starting to see him on the ice, then that’s a good sign," Reirden said. “It’s important to make sure that ... he’s 100 percent ready to go. We won’t put him in until that’s the case.”

Holtby schedule

Reirden committed to Holtby starting Wednesday night’s season opener against the Bruins, but he hasn’t revealed if he plans to also play Holtby on Thursday night, when Washington plays in Pittsburgh. It’s unusual for most goalies to play both games of a back-to-back, and Holtby didn’t do that at all last season. But given new backup Pheonix Copley’s lack of experience, the Capitals may want Holtby in net against a division rival on Thursday.

“I definitely have spent some time on this one, probably as soon as the schedule came out," Reirden said. "There’ll be a number of variables. ... How many shots does he get tonight? How does he feel? How did our team play? How did he play? And continue from there. ... For right now, I’m just worried about tonight against the Bruins.”

