

Quarterback Alex Smith throws a 46-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson in Washington's 31-17 win over Green Bay on Sept. 23. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins' bye week was a bit strange for Alex Smith. He typically would delve into evaluation during a week off, but with just three games played this season, there wasn’t a lot to go through.

Still, the Redskins quarterback has some thoughts on how the offense can improve. Washington has averaged 21.3 points to rank No. 23 in the NFL, and Smith believes in-game adjustments and consistency are the next steps in the unit’s development.

“We’re able to do so much, so many different personnel groups, so many guys that have playmaking ability for us,” Smith said at his weekly media session Wednesday. “I think deciphering quickly what [the defense is] going to be that week [is the next progression].

“Heading in, you don’t know how they’re going to play us [in] certain personnels. Who are they going to match up? Things like that. The ability to decipher that quick and to counter it.”

The consistency part, Smith said, comes into play in specific situations and being able to score in the second half. The Redskins have yet to record a second-half touchdown.

"When we’ve been good, we’ve been good situationally,” Smith said. “We’ve been good on third downs. We’ve been good in red-zone, short-yard situations, goal line, those things. Situational football wins football games more often than not in the league. Continue to be good in those areas.

“And then putting together four quarters. Consistent football. In our two wins, we played lights out for a couple halves and then had some disappointing halves. . . . The consistency of putting together four quarters.”

The offense will need to be on point Monday night against the high-scoring New Orleans Saints. Players and coaches don’t like to put it in such terms, but recent history shows that the Redskins might need to match points with the Saints in New Orleans. The Saints (3-1) have been held to fewer than 33 points just once in 2018. Washington (2-1) has scored 24, nine and 31 points in its three games.

“I don’t think you can ever expect to go out there and not score any touchdowns in the second half and win ballgames against anybody,” Smith said. “Certainly [not] against good offenses and good quarterbacks like Drew [Brees]. Need to be better moving forward. Need to learn from it and grow from it.”

