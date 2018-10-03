

Dustin Johnson, left, and Brooks Koepka were paired for one session during the Ryder Cup, losing to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images)

Ready for another negative headline emerging from the U.S. Ryder Cup team in the wake of its embarrassing loss to Europe? Well, ready or not, we have one, and it’s a doozy: Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka “had to be separated” at a post-tournament party Sunday.

That’s according to the Telegraph, which reported Monday that the two Americans, known to be frequent workout partners and thought to be good friends, “almost came to blows.” The British newspaper cited witnesses in reporting that a wife of a European player who saw the spat unfold was “clearly shocked and upset by the nastiness, which was threatening.”

Koepka’s agent, Blake Smith, tried to throw some cold water on the story, telling Golf Digest, “From what I gather, I believe someone made this story up. Nothing to report on our end.”

However, the sports-oriented French newspaper L’Equipe claimed Tuesday that it received confirmation from a source that the incident, at a party hosted by Team Europe after it drubbed the U.S. 17½-10½ at a course near Paris, did take place. In addition, L’Equipe reported that it was not the first time Johnson and Koepka tangled, with a previous episode occurring on the team flight from Atlanta.

Team captain Jim Furyk reportedly asked the two, before the flight disembarked in Paris, to put aside their differences for the good of team and country. A source described as a member of the team staff told L’Equipe (in a quote originally rendered in French) that the “atmosphere was horrible” and Furyk “was devastated.”

Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, and Koepka, who defended his U.S. Open title this year and went on to win another major at the PGA Championship, were paired for Saturday’s foursomes session, in which they lost to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. Koepka was paired with Tony Finau for two other sessions, beating Rose and Jon Rahm before losing to Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, and he halved his singles match Sunday with Paul Casey to post a record of 1-2-1 for the tournament.

On Friday, during his first round with Finau, Koepka hit an errant drive that struck a woman in the stands. She later told a French newspaper that she suffered a “fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball,” has lost sight in the eye and is considering legal action against the tournament’s organizers, but she commended Koepka for showing concern for her, including an offer of a signed golf glove.

For his part, Johnson arrived at the Ryder Cup amid a swirl of gossip about his relationship with longtime fiancée Paulina Gretzky, a model and daughter of Wayne Gretzky with whom he has two children, and who deleted all photos of him from her Instagram feed earlier in September.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Johnson was moved to tweet shortly after that happened, and not only were they were spotted together at the Ryder Cup, but Gretzky was “close by” when the post-tournament dust-up between Johnson and Koepka erupted, according to the Telegraph.

Golf Digest went a bit further, citing a source in reporting that Gretzky “was a central figure in the incident,” adding that Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, was “also involved.”



Paulina Gretzky, left on cart, and Jena Sims watch Dustin Johnson walk down a fairway at the Ryder Cup. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Furyk is also dealing with stinging criticism from Patrick Reed, who earned the nickname “Captain America” for his exploits in the previous two Ryder Cups. This time, however, he lost twice while paired with Tiger Woods, and although he went on to win his singles match against Tyrell Hatton, he claimed to have been “blindsided” by Furyk’s choices and said of being left out of two other sessions, “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice.”

Reed’s most eye-opening comments, though, concerned Jordan Spieth, with whom he was paired to great effect in previous international team tournaments. In France, though, Spieth played with Justin Thomas, a close friend, and while those two accounted for much of the U.S. team’s limited success, Reed told the New York Times, “The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me."

“I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me, as long as it works and sets up the team for success,” Reed added. “He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

A source described by the New York Post on Monday as a non-playing member of the U.S. squad, who was “in the team room all week and had intimate knowledge of the goings-on” and “was enraged” at Reed’s complaints, told the newspaper that Reed was “so full of [crap],” adding, “Blindsided, my a--. He begged to play with Tiger.”

The Ryder Cup may not have been fun to watch, at least from the perspective of U.S. fans who had to start tuning in during the wee hours just to see their highly touted team get schooled, but at least the post-tournament news has been fairly compelling.

