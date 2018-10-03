

Serena Williams is solidifying her plans for the new year.. (John Locher/Associated Press)

Serena Williams is thinking ahead to 2019 and she’ll kick off the new year with a match against . . . Roger Federer.

Sort of.

Williams and Frances Tiafoe will team up against Belinda Bencic and Federer in mixed doubles in a Jan. 1 Hopman Cup match between the U.S. and Switzerland in Perth, Australia. Hopman Cup is an eight-country, indoor hard-court tournament that runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 and is a tuneup for the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne. Federer and Bencic are the defending champions in Hopman mixed doubles.

Williams intends to play in Australia for the first time since winning the 2017 Australian Open while she was eight weeks pregnant. She skipped last year’s tournament because she was recovering from complications she suffered after giving birth to her daughter Olympia in September 2017.

The road back from childbirth has been difficult for Williams, who experienced blood clots after having her daughter. She advanced to the final of two Grand Slam events in 2018, but lost in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals. She had to pull out of the French Open because of a chest muscle injury, then lost in straight sets to Kerber in the Wimbledon final. She lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the U.S. Open final, touching off a controversy when she was accused of receiving coaching by the chair umpire. Williams erupted and ended up penalized a game for verbal abuse, setting off a debate about whether there is a double standard in tennis. That loss meant that her first singles win as a mom would have to wait.

“I’d just like to tell all the moms, I had such a long struggle to come back and it was really difficult,” Williams said after her Wimbledon loss. “Honestly I feel like if I can do it, they can do it. I’m just that person, that vessel, that’s saying, ‘You can be whatever you want to be.’ If you want to go back to work … to me, after becoming a mom, I feel like there’s no pressure to do that because having a child is a completely full-time job.”

Other Hopman teams include: Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Ashleigh Barty; France’s Lucas Pouille and Alizé Cornet; Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber; Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter; Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari; and Spain’s David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza.

