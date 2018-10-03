

Tom Wilson is escorted off the ice after he checked Oskar Sundqvist. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended 20 games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for what it deemed an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the teams’ preseason finale. Sundqvist sustained a concussion and a shoulder injury on the hit.

Wilson’s fourth suspension in his last 105 games, including preseason and playoffs, was in part assessed for “an unprecedented frequency of suspensions in the history of the Department of Player Safety,” according to a video explanation the department released with the ruling. In addition to being out of the lineup for Washington’s season opener Wednesday night, when the team is raising its Stanley Cup banner, Wilson won’t be available until the Capitals’ Nov. 21 game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Based on his average annual value, he will lose a total of $1.26 million in game checks. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

It’s unclear if Wilson plans to appeal the suspension. He has 48 hours to provide written notice of an appeal to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but it’s highly unlikely Bettman would overturn the Department of Player Safety’s decision. Wilson could then appeal to a neutral arbitrator, and in both cases, Wilson remains suspended during the appeal process (unless the full term of his suspension has run).

Wilson’s repeat-offender status significantly impacted the length of the suspension. The 20-game ban matches the initial penalty given to Dennis Widemen after the Calgary Flames defenseman checked a linesman from behind in 2016. That suspension was later reduced to 10 games upon appeal. It is one game fewer than the suspension doled out to former Capitals player Dale Hunter after he injured the Islanders' Pierre Turgeon with a blindside check after Turgeon scored a goal in the teams' 1993 playoff series.

The Department of Player Safety considered this hit on Sundqvist “a high, forceful hit, which makes Sundqvist’s head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable and causes an injury.” Sundqvist was eligible to be checked and could expect a hard check while cutting to the middle of the ice, but “Wilson takes a poor angle of approach that picks Sundqvist’s head and makes it the main point of contact,” the department’s video said.

Wilson was slated to play on a top line with center Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin. He’s coming off a career season with 14 goals and 21 assists, which earned him a new six-year, $31 million deal, and his physical play has been a good complement for skilled linemates because he can clear space for them and is menacing on the forecheck. Washington brass has encouraged Wilson’s bruising style in the past — and even St. Louis General Manager Doug Armstrong told reporters Wednesday that there were 30 teams who’d want Wilson if the Capitals ever made him available in a trade — but this suspension is the league’s way of sending the 24-year-old a stern message that he has to change.

“There are certain ways they are calling things,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Tuesday. “You need to be aware of how they’re making their calls on suspensions. He’s a big, strong guy who skates really well. There is a lot of force behind his contact. … It’s an issue, obviously, but we are where we’re at. We’re just going to have to continually monitor how suspensions and hitting are being doled out and we’re going to have to adjust to it as an organization. We’ll also state our case on what we think is happening, too.”

Wilson’s in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety Wednesday morning in New York lasted less than two hours. He was also suspended last season for three playoff games in the second round after an illegal check to the head of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said Wilson, who is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, “gets penalized, I think, for his size and strength.” During Washington’s road trip in Western Canada last October, Wilson met with George Parros, the head of the Department of Player Safety, to review video of what the league found objectionable about his hits.

“There’s more force being driven through my hits, so I have to be more careful," Wilson said in May after his third suspension. "… I think anyone that’s watched hockey can admit that the game’s changing. Those big collisions, the league’s making us aware that they don’t want those anymore.”

The suspension for the first quarter of the season is a blow to Washington because he continues to take up a roster spot and the team must carry Wilson’s $5.17 salary-cap hit in the meantime. The Capitals claimed 25-year-old forward Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers on Tuesday because MacLellan felt the team’s forward depth was “vulnerable.” In Wednesday’s season-opener, winger Brett Connolly is taking Wilson’s place beside Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Jaskin, who scored six goals with 11 assists in St. Louis last season, could make his debut on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

This story will be updated.

