Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams did not practice Wednesday, but he seems to be closer to returning to the field, perhaps as soon as Thursday. Williams, who underwent surgery to clean up a bursa sac issue in his right knee Sept. 24, the first day of the team’s bye week, has been working at the team’s practice facility, appearing briefly in the locker room when it has been open to the media. He has not spoken publicly since the operation.

Because Washington doesn’t play until Monday night in New Orleans, the team hasn’t had to file an injury report. Coach Jay Gruden declined to discuss injuries Wednesday. On Monday, Gruden sounded optimistic about Williams’s procedure, saying “everything went well."

During an informal media session Wednesday in which he was speaking about the general state of the line, offensive line coach Bill Callahan said Williams had “bounced back pretty well” and worked a bit with trainers during the team’s practice. Gruden has been targeting Thursday or Friday as possible days for Williams to return.

Williams, one of the top left tackles in the NFL, has played in all three Redskins regular season games this year after a significant offseason knee surgery.

