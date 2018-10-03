

Over the course of five days, we are examining the issues and characters that contributed to this disappointing Washington Nationals season — and how the team can avoid similar disappointment next season.

Mike Rizzo sipped green tea out of a Styrofoam clubhouse cup as he addressed reporters on the last day of the Washington Nationals' 2018 season. He had always been more of a coffee guy, but took up green tea late in the season at the recommendation of the team’s nutritionist. Normal baseball seasons, let alone those as chaotic as this one, test the health of all who experience them. By the end of them, nobody is the same.

Rizzo, the Nationals' general manager, is no exception. His year began with a two-year contract extension, one many thought should be longer, or for more money, but secured Rizzo’s future through 2020. It ended with 82 wins, no postseason appearance and questions about his rookie manager’s job security.

“I’m the architect of this team. I create the roster that Davey [Martinez] has to put into play,” Rizzo said. “So yeah, there’s a lot of things we could’ve done different, should’ve done different, should’ve foreseen. But those are things that I’m responsible for. Win, lose or draw, it’s my team.”

Rizzo didn’t elaborate on exactly what he could have done differently. He has never been one to dwell on failures nor even really to admit them; he rarely second-guesses moves in hindsight or claims mea culpa. But he has never dodged responsibility either. And he, like so many others in the organization, must shoulder some for the way this season went.

Concerns about the coaching staff, as outlined in Part II of this series, are largely the responsibility of ownership. If Rizzo had his way, Dusty Baker would still be the manager. Then again, if Rizzo really had his way, Bud Black would probably be managing them. The GM’s employers ended up making those decisions.

But Rizzo is the architect, and he can be held accountable for flaws in his blueprint. And two parts of his team were not structurally sound.

The first was his rotation, the backbone of his Nationals, which pitched to its worst ERA since before the 2012 season. Rizzo always says that with good starting pitching, anything is possible, and without it, nothing is possible. This season, he didn’t get it.

When Rizzo was asked about the rotation this winter, he repeated that he thought the Nationals had plenty of depth with which to prosper. In Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez, he had as good a top four as any team in baseball. In Erick Fedde, Jeremy Hellickson, A.J. Cole and others, he felt he had plenty of depth should one of them falter.

But in betting on the enigmatic Gonzalez, and on Roark to bounce back after a down year, and on Strasburg to stay healthy, Rizzo erred. The Nationals could have added Jake Arrieta to their rotation, or even paid less for stability in short deals with Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn, but they did not make those deals.

Any time someone discusses the Nationals and a player not signed, one must acknowledge the possibility that Rizzo wanted to make a deal and was not afforded the resources to do so by ownership. Neither he nor anyone else around the team has suggested that the front office wanted to pursue another starter and was shut down for financial reasons.

Indeed, the Nationals began the season with the fourth-highest payroll in baseball. They ended it with the fifth-highest payroll, $181 million, a number that — when cast through MLB’s confusing competitive balance tax calculator — places them over this year’s threshold.

If there was another obvious structural flaw in this team, it was the bullpen. The Nationals entered this season with the strongest, most complete bullpen they have ever had to start a season. But they also entered the season a largely veteran group of injury-prone relievers that required frequent off-days, couldn’t pitch on back-to-back days and couldn’t be optioned to the minors.

When pitchers had trouble, or the Nationals needed a fresh arm, they rarely had the ability to find help. As Sammy Solis started struggling, the Nationals did not have a good option for a matchup lefty, something that will almost certainly be on their offseason wish list.

No one can argue Rizzo didn’t try to improve that situation. He tried to bolster the bullpen by acquiring Kelvin Herrera months before the trade deadline, the kind of deal that might have galvanized a different team in another year. But the most polarizing part of Rizzo’s handling of the bullpen came at the trade deadline, when he jettisoned Brandon Kintzler and Shawn Kelley in rapid succession in moves perceived as part of a clubhouse cleanse.

“If you’re not in, you’re in the way,” Rizzo said then. Kintzler struggled after the trade and did not make the Chicago Cubs’ National League Division Series roster. Kelley pitched well, and is headed to the American League wild-card game with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Stepping out of character

With months of hindsight to inform them, neither deal is as surprising as it seemed at the time. Rizzo thought Kintzler was responsible for negative rumors about the state of his clubhouse, but wasn’t sold on his performance and also felt he had plenty of back-end depth in Herrera and Madson. Kintzler’s 7.00 ERA in 25 games with the Cubs makes the deal hard to argue in retrospect.



Rizzo's early sell-off confused people around baseball. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

As he has said since, Rizzo would have traded Kelley after he threw his glove in disgust in the Nationals’ Aug. 1 blowout. He showed up his manager, so he had to go. That deal is in keeping with Rizzo’s demeanor and his track record.

Nothing that happened at the deadline seemed particularly out of character. Rizzo is a man with no history of surrender, so no one was particularly surprised when the Nationals held pat at the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. He and his front office had explored all their options — including a Bryce Harper deal — which were presented to ownership, then defended the roster they had when ownership decided to hold. Rizzo wanted to give his roster another month. Ownership agreed.

But when the Nationals suddenly traded Matt Adams and Daniel Murphy on Aug. 21, the moves surprised players, frustrated fans and puzzled executives around the league. Why, with 10 days before the Aug. 31 deadline, would the Nationals make those moves? And if, as Rizzo insisted later, those deals were not made merely to slide under the salary cap and the money involved calculated to the hour, why not wait 10 more days? The return was not going to suffer dramatically in that time. The Nationals did not get much in return.

Neither Rizzo nor ownership has offered much explanation for the timing of those deals. Deciding who is to blame for the minor fallout in the clubhouse — or, conversely, for the relative lack of return for key players — could be complicated. If ownership mandated the sell-off, Rizzo could only advise them and execute their wishes. He has had to bite that bullet before.

But the whole process seemed to be carried out halfway, a very un-Rizzo approach — though the sell-off was unprecedented in his tenure. Besides, managing up is a large part of Rizzo’s job, as it is for any general manager in baseball. Still, his share of the responsibility for what many fans considered a traitorous and embarrassingly futile sell-off is not easy to determine. The Phillies faded fast, starting at about the time those deals were made. The Nationals had shown no signs of life to that point, but then again …

If he is to shoulder all the shortcomings, Rizzo must also earn credit for several other moves he made this season. The Hellickson signing, seeming a throwaway deal made midway through spring training, altered their fate. He acquired Herrera without touching any of his elite prospects, another coup. He had the guts to call up 19-year-old Juan Soto when many wondered whether he was rushing the kid out of necessity. Soto is a bona fide rookie of the year candidate. Rizzo has now called up two 19-year-olds in his career, and the other one was Bryce Harper.

Handling Harper

Harper is the most complicated part of Rizzo’s management this season. He, like the rest of the organization, stood by Harper through thick and thin. He defended him through his first-half struggles. He praised him for his second-half renaissance. If the plan was to make sure Harper and the Nationals headed to his free agency winter on good terms, Rizzo made sure that happened, going out of his way to get Harper’s arbitration deal done a year early and never wavering in adamant and outspoken support of his star whenever he heard public knocks against him.



Did Rizzo and the Nationals hold other players to a different standard than Bryce Harper? (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

But in that support, and the relentless support afforded Harper by the organization, Rizzo and others set up an uncomfortable double standard. When Harper didn’t run out groundballs or run hard after flyballs, Martinez could not do much but downplay the move. When Trea Turner didn’t run out a groundball, he was benched. Part of that handling falls under Martinez’s purview.

But in the case of Harper, the double standard is organization-wide and not lost on others in the clubhouse. Then again, the guy played in 159 games, more than all but one other player, all while under massive scrutiny. Who can blame the Nationals for occasionally circling around one of their own?

Pointing fingers is a complicated process, and blame is a cycle that has no obvious end. Rizzo agreed he is the architect of this team, the man who must own its failures more than anyone else. But that blueprint was impressive enough to earn all those expectations in the first place and solid enough that this roster needs only a remodel after this season to be able to challenge for the National League East title once again.

Rizzo might need to switch back to coffee soon — he has a lot of work to do.

