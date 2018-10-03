

CARY, N.C. — A little west of Raleigh, on an autumn day that feels like summer, the lunch crowd pulls into Ole Time Barbecue while freight trains en route to Greensboro and beyond rumble past a tile supply store and self-storage units.

Hidden from the road, in a municipal park stocked with athletic fields and lined by towering pines, the U.S. women’s national soccer team is a whirl of red and blue pinnies navigating markers and absorbing instruction.

For two years, since a galling defeat to Sweden at the Rio Olympics, the sport’s most decorated female program has been building toward the next global competition. Until now, activities have been inconsequential: winter training camps, four-team tournaments and friendlies.

But the 2019 Women’s World Cup is fast approaching, and to defend their crown in France, the Americans need to qualify for it. There are no passes for reigning champions.

"There is definitely an element of, ‘We better not mess this up,’ " defender Becky Sauerbrunn said. “There is excitement, there is energy but there is also a little bit of, ‘All right, guys, it’s now or never.’ ”

They should not have much difficulty negotiating an eight-nation Concacaf tournament that will begin Thursday at WakeMed Soccer Park and ultimately reward three teams with an automatic berth.

The Americans will open against Mexico, the only team in Group A realistically capable of staying within three goals of them. Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are also on the schedule over the next seven days. In all likelihood, the world’s top-ranked team will win the group and face Costa Rica, Group B’s probable runner-up, in the Oct. 14 semifinals in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

Canada, which is ranked No. 5 in the world, is the heavy favorite in Group B, which is being staged in the South Texas city of Edinburg. Mexico and Costa Rica will probably vie for the third automatic berth, with the loser facing Argentina in a two-leg playoff next month.

The Americans are 109-4-8 all-time with a 491-58 scoring margin against the other seven tournament teams. They are 45-1-1 against the Group A foes and 27-1-0 in qualifying history.

That one defeat, however, serves as a reminder of the potential hazards: In 2010, at the qualifying event in Mexico, they lost to the host country in the semifinals and needed to win both the third-place game and a subsequent playoff against Italy.

There are other cautionary tales: Germany, the world’s second-ranked women’s team, labored to qualify this year; Netherlands, the 2017 European winner, must win a playoff; and the U.S. men flopped in Concacaf qualifying last fall.

Granted, the U.S. women have a much smoother path than those teams did.

“Everybody just expects it to be an easy qualification, but we know the difficulties in these matches and in certain moments,” midfielder Tobin Heath said. “The stakes are so much higher, so it’s a completely different game than any friendly or anything else we’ve been facing recently. In that way, it’s kind of exciting because it actually means something important.”

For what it’s worth, there is a slimmer margin of error in Concacaf women’s qualifying than in the men’s. If the men’s format is a marathon (at least 18 matches per team, with an equal number home and away), the women’s event is a sprint (two weeks, five games, all in one country).

Until Central American and Caribbean countries make greater commitments to the women’s game, observers agree, the schedule is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The narrow time frame does elevate the importance of each match.

“If a team is not in form,” Sauerbrunn said, “it can you cost you a trip to the World Cup.”

And as the women’s game grows and becomes more sophisticated, favored teams are more susceptible to, if not upsets, new challenges. Ellis said smaller programs are tactically astute, capable of frustrating superior teams by implementing defensive strategies and waiting for one or two counterattacking opportunities.

“They are very well organized defensively and can hang in there,” she said. “They make it difficult for you to beat them.”

The Americans have beaten almost everyone of late: 11-0-2 this year and 18-0-3 the past 14 months.

Two victories this year have come against Mexico, 4-1 and 6-2. In that latter match, though, the United States trailed 2-1 midway through the first half. Mexico fields skillful players, but Panama and Trinidad and Tobago will have a hard time keeping pace.

Learning to break down conservative opponents would help prepare for the Women’s World Cup, which is expanding to 24 teams from 16 and introduce countries that can’t match the U.S. skill-set.

Per usual, this American squad is loaded with ability, experience and rising talent, one that would arrive in France as the favorite. First, though, it has to get there.

“Everyone talks about France next summer, but we have this understanding that we have to qualify first,” midfielder Sam Mewis said. “In a sense, the past two years have all been leading to this. It’s definitely very professional and businesslike. We want to get the job done.”

Concacaf women’s tournament

When: Oct. 4-17.

Group A (in Cary, N.C.): United States, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

Group B (in Edinburg, Tex.): Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cuba.

Semifinals, third-place game and final in Frisco, Tex.

U.S. group schedule

Thursday: vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m. (FS2)

Sunday: vs. Panama, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday: vs. T&T, 7:30 p.m. (FS2)

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher* (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper* (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn* (N.C. Courage), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelley O’Hara* (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn* (Utah Royals), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz* (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan* (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle* (Washington Spirit), Sam Mewis (N.C. Courage).

Forwards: .Tobin Heath* (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan* (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe* (Seattle Reign).

*probable starter vs. Mexico

