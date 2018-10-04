

First-year Capitals Coach Todd Reirden had at least seven reasons to smile on Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

So much for a Stanley Cup hangover, huh? The Capitals began their title defense Wednesday at Capital One Arena with a 7-0 shellacking of the Bruins, a team that was receiving more love from experts before the season than the defending champs. As the Capitals hit the road for Pittsburgh, where they’ll look to spoil the Penguins' home opener and improve to 2-0 on Thursday, here’s a look back at some of the record-setting numbers from a memorable banner-raising night in D.C.

7

Goals scored by the Capitals, tied for the third-most in a season opener by a defending Stanley Cup champion. Washington’s 7-0 win is the largest shutout victory in a season opener by a team coming off a title. According to NHL Stats, only two other teams in league history scored at least seven goals in a season-opening shutout. Wednesday marked the seventh time the Capitals shut out an opponent while scoring at least seven goals and the first time they accomplished the feat at home since March 28, 2001. It was the Bruins' 14th shutout loss while allowing seven goals or more.

The Capitals' 7-0 win is tied for the 2nd-largest shutout in a season opener in NHL history.



The largest was in 1975 by the Canadiens against the Kings (9-0).



Washington's win is the largest shutout victory in a season-opener by a defending Stanley Cup winner. pic.twitter.com/HoQboizKeF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2018

5-7-1

Record in home openers by the defending Stanley Cup champions since the lockout. (The 2007-08 Ducks and 2010-11 Blackhawks opened their seasons as Stanley Cup champions on the road.)

1:47

Time needed by the Capitals to take a 2-0 lead on goals by T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the fastest two goals by a defending Stanley Cup champion in a season opener in league history.

1

Point and shutout for Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, who assisted on Kuznetsov’s second goal in the second period and stopped all 25 shots he faced. Holtby didn’t have a point or a shutout during last year’s regular season. He’s on pace for 82 of each this season.

1.000

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden’s career winning percentage after he became Washington’s first coach to win his first game since Bruce Boudreau in 2007.

0

Mentions of former Capitals Coach Barry Trotz during the pregame banner-raising ceremony. Trotz, who coached last season as a lame duck, resigned two weeks after leading the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title. His new team, the New York Islanders, will visit Capital One Arena on Jan. 18. Expect Trotz to receive a warm welcome, at least from fans, then.

13

Consecutive wins by the Capitals over the Bruins dating back to Oct. 11, 2014, Washington’s longest winning streak against a single opponent in franchise history. The streak now includes four shutouts.

The @Capitals extended their personal win streak vs. BOS to 13 contests, dating to Oct. 11, 2014.



This 13-game stretch vs. one opponent is the longest in franchise history and is the NHL's longest active run vs. one opponent. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/gfKmWF59pt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 4, 2018

10

Goals in 14 career season-opening games for Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who is to opening night what Bryce Harper is to Opening Day. Ovechkin scored on the power play from his office in the second period and is now tied with Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau for the most goals in a season opener among active players. Ovechkin has done it in seven fewer games than Marleau.

802

Career points for Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom, who registered three assists to become the 10th Swedish-born player in NHL history to eclipse the 800-point mark.

6

Career suspensions for Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who fought Lars Eller late in the third period because — get this — he took issue with Eller celebrating Washington’s seventh goal a little too close to the Boston bench.

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said after the game. “He took an angle in front of the bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game, so I just let him know.”

Had Marchand instigated the fight in the final five minutes of the game, he would’ve received an automatic suspension. Instead, it’ll be up to the league to decide whether he deserves any further discipline.

