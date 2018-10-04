

Capitals players watch as the Stanley Cup banner is raised on Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

New England Flag & Banner president Ned Flynn generally doesn’t leave his home state of Massachusetts to attend his clients’s banner-raising ceremonies, but he made an exception Wednesday, and not only because it gave him a chance to see his childhood team open the season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Flynn’s younger daughter, Elizabeth, is a second-grade teacher in Falls Church. Raised a Boston Bruins fan like her dad, Elizabeth and her boyfriend were in a D.C. bar when the Capitals clinched their first title in June. Afterward, the couple joined thousands of other fans in celebrating Washington’s Game 5 win in Las Vegas in the streets outside of Capital One Arena, and now, she’s a full-on Capitals convert.

“She really got caught up in the fervor of it,” Flynn, who remains a Bruins fan but was rooting for Alex Ovechkin to win his first Stanley Cup, said in a phone interview from a D.C.-bound Acela train on Wednesday morning. “When they won, she said, ‘Not to take anything for granted, but if you do make the Capitals’ Stanley Cup banner, buy some tickets and come down.' So, I’ve got a really good reason to go and watch the banner raising, and also spend some time with my daughter.”

[The Capitals' Stanley Cup ring features 252 diamonds]

New England Flag & Banner has been in business since 1892 and counts hundreds of pro teams, colleges and high schools as clients. Examples of the company’s handiwork, including banners commemorating division titles and retired numbers, hung in the rafters of Capital One Arena before Wednesday’s pregame ceremony. The company created the enormous Maryland flag that the student section unfurls at every Terps basketball game, in addition to permanent banners in arenas across the country. In 2014, Flynn, who purchased New England Flag & Banner in 2006, estimated his company had about 90 percent market share.

Flynn said the red, white and blue Stanley Cup banner that went up Wednesday took approximately 25 man-hours to make. It’s weighted down by a piece of electrical conduit inserted into a hidden sleeve pocket at the bottom and features a shiny penny, which is sewn behind the label of all of the company’s championship banners. Capitals fans might be happy to know that no such lucky charm hangs over the ice at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, as Flynn’s company didn’t make the Penguins' Stanley Cup banners. (For more on the banner-making process, check out this video on the company’s site.)

“For me personally, I know we have obviously nothing to do with the achievement itself, but to help people memorialize their achievements is really fun for me," Flynn said before the Capitals' 7-0 rout. “. . . I like to go and just see how excited people get over the symbol that we make. It’s going to be up in the rafters for a long time.”



New England Flag & Banner created the Phil Chenier banner the Wizards raised to the rafters in March. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Read more on the Capitals:

New season starts, but the Capitals' party doesn’t stop in banner-raising opener

Capitals begin title defense first by celebrating, then by dominating

‘Pour Your Own Beer' at Caps games gets off to a foamy start

Experts still don’t believe in the Stanley Cup champion Capitals

How the Caps kept the team together for another title run

Stanley Cup hangover? Nah. Caps fans are still drunk on last season’s success.