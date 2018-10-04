

POTOMAC, MD, SEPTEMBER 21 Churchill quarterback Michael Janis breaks away for a touchdown run against Whitman last month. The Bulldogs have started 5-0. (Phil Fabrizio/For The Washington Post)

The five-minute window when students roam Churchill’s halls between classes feels like a news conference for Nick Wagman.

Since the offensive lineman bruised his left elbow in mid-September, his peers approach him every week and ask if he’ll be healthy for the football team’s game that Friday. Sometimes, the senior’s classmates request a scouting report on the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent.

Wagman can’t help but enjoy the rare attention.

When students mentioned football during Wagman’s first two years at Churchill, the topic was usually a joke about how bad the team was, he said. Churchill hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2012 and has won two or fewer games in three of its past five seasons. Instead, students chatted about the soccer and lacrosse teams.

That has changed since Willie Williams took over the program last year.

The former NFL cornerback created a new football culture, and this season he has led Churchill to its first 5-0 start since 2009. The Bulldogs have their best chance to prove their legitimacy as a playoff contender Friday night against No. 16 Northwest, a perennial Maryland 4A challenger.

“The new coaching staff put it in our mind that losing was not an option anymore,” Wagman said.

Quarterback Michael Janis, the centerpiece of Churchill’s offense, grew up a Bulldogs football fan and dreamed of donning a royal blue jersey. Not every child in Potomac has those aspirations, though.

Soccer is another popular fall sport in Potomac, which is one of the most affluent towns in Maryland. The Churchill boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are state contenders every year. Local private schools, such as Bullis, Georgetown Prep and Landon recruit many talented football players who would’ve attended Churchill.

Churchill offensive coordinator Chris Samuels, who played offensive tackle for the Redskins between 2000 and 2009, said he’ll often ask teenagers in the Potomac area why they don’t play football. Many times, the kids say their parents won’t allow them to participate due to the fear of injuries and concussions.

[High school football participation continues to drop as concerns over cost, injuries persist]

While health threats have caused high school football participation to decline across the country, Churchill has added players under Williams, who was Churchill’s defensive coordinator for seven years before becoming head coach.

Williams knew there was talent at Churchill, but he thought the school didn’t treat football as seriously as other local teams. Churchill used to be a top Montgomery County squad, winning state championships in 1976 and 1977 — teams that produced two NFL players. The Bulldogs, though, haven’t won their region since 1995.

Churchill recovered from consecutive 2-8 seasons by going 5-5 last year. The team gained respect around school. In the past, Williams said about 13 players attended offseason workouts. At the beginning of 2018, roughly 35 students showed up.

Williams implemented more disciplinary actions, such as sprints, when a player missed practice. He awarded achievements on the field with helmet stickers of a Bulldog.

“I stress everyday: Expect to win on Friday,” Williams said. “Because in the past ... they didn’t care. They were expecting to lose.”

Williams’s vision also helped bolster his coaching staff.

Samuels stepped down as head coach of Osbourn in Virginia after two losing seasons and moved to Potomac in 2016. The six-time Pro Bowler said he also received coaching offers from Bullis and Quince Orchard but he wanted to help rebuild a program.

At the end of practice Monday, Samuels told his players, “I don’t know how good we really are.” Starting 5-0 is an achievement for any Churchill team, but Samuels knows that slight will motivate his players.

[Football Top 20: Good Counsel wins public vs. private matchup; Friendship Collegiate rises]

“When [Williams] said we could do something special, and Coach Samuels came over, they really got it in our minds that we could do it,” Wagman said. “They obviously have a lot of football knowledge [as] NFL players. We figured if anyone’s going to know about football, they will.”

Churchill rarely held pep rallies in the past, but first-year principal Brandice Heckert scheduled a handful this year. She also encouraged school themes for game days, with students wearing matching attire.

“We’ve been doing a lot more stuff in the school to build spirit,” Churchill athletic director Jesse Smith said, “but when you have a winning football team, that really helps to magnify that and makes things happen even quicker than you expect.”

Wagman said Churchill used to run basic schemes, but Samuels implemented a professional offense. The system includes elements Samuels learned from Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay while he served as an assistant Redskins coach in 2010, and from Nick Saban when Samuels was an Alabama student assistant coach.

Churchill is averaging 43 points per game and has beaten Richard Montgomery and Wootton after falling to those teams last year. Next, the Bulldogs hope to avenge their 27-point loss to Northwest from last season, seal their first winning season in four years and once again prove they’re no longer a pushover.

“We have kids in the school that are tough ... but for some reason they don’t want to come out for football,” Williams said. “I guess we just got to win a championship around here.”

Read more All-Met coverage:

Four-star Paul VI guard Anthony Harris verbally commits to Virginia Tech

High school football notebook: Look out, Virginia — Riverside finally has a full team

Eligible again, Ballou’s homeless running back thrives in first game

He was a high school star in Hawaii. His family moved 4,800 miles to help his college chances.