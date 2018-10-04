

Thanks to the eminently reasonable minds on the U.S. Supreme Court, sports gambling is now allowed in any state that wants to pursue it, and so far New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi have joined Nevada in offering the enterprise in full. More people will be rushing to the windows as college football season gets into full swing, and we’re here to help — hopefully! — with a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, consider that trends should not be considered predictive, especially considering college football’s constant turnover, and anyone who blindly places a bet solely because of them is unlikely to come out ahead. Think of them merely as something to consider as you go about making your picks.

The point spreads you’ll see below were taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. Historical point spreads provided by Covers.com. All times Eastern.

At your service

Football players at the service academies are obviously a dependable lot, considering the military careers that will follow their college days. But they’re also dependable on the field in that the clock-eating, run-based offenses they mostly employ tend to keep scores low, especially in the games that decide the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

To wit: The final score has gone under the total in of 20 of 24 games this decade between the service academies. Here are the totals for those games, and whether the score went over or under:

Game 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Air Force-Army o53.5 u46.5 u54 o54.5 u62.5 u58 u58 o48.5 Air Force-Navy u54.5 u50.5 u56.5 u56.5 u56 u54.5 o52.5 u50 Army-Navy u44.5 u46.5 u50 u55.5 u49 u55.5 u55 u52.5

Navy visits Air Force on Saturday afternoon in the first of the three annual games that pit the service academies against one another, and the total stands at 48.5 as of this writing. That’s on the lower side of things as far as recent service academy games are concerned — the linemakers may have taken notice that these games haven’t exactly been shootouts — and one shouldn’t necessarily run to the window with an under bet this time around, namely because neither team has been at all strong defensively: Air Force’s defense ranks 93rd nationally in S&P+ rating, an opponent-adjusted measure of overall efficiency, while Navy is even worse at 116th.

Here’s some more numbers to chew on: The Midshipmen’s offense ranks first nationally in points per scoring opportunity, at 6.30, but their defense ranks 116th in the same statistic, allowing 5.36 points per scoring opportunity. Air Force’s defense ranks 102nd in points allowed per scoring opportunity (4.95). The Falcons' defense also ranks 116th nationally in IsoPPP, a measure of a team’s ability to limit explosive plays; Navy’s defense ranks 110th in that statistic. Two FBS teams — Hawaii (59 points) and SMU (31) — registered season-high point totals against the Midshipmen; Air Force has yet to allow less than 28 points in its three games against FBS teams.

The Hermanator

There’s something about a Tom Herman-coached team as an underdog. See if you can tell what it is.

Date Game Score ATS win? 9/22/18 Texas (+3) vs. TCU Texas 31, TCU 16 Yes 12/27/17 Texas (+3) vs. Missouri (bowl game) Texas 33, Missouri 16 Yes 11/18/17 Texas (+3) at West Virginia Texas 28, West Virginia 14 Yes 11/4/17 Texas (+7.5) at TCU TCU 24, Texas 7 No 10/21/17 Texas (+7) vs. Oklahoma State Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10 Yes 10/14/17 Texas (+9) vs. Oklahoma Oklahoma 29, Texas 24 Yes 9/16/17 Texas (+17) at USC USC 27, Texas 24 Yes 11/17/16 Houston (+17) vs. Louisville Houston 36, Louisville 10 Yes 9/3/16 Houston (+13) vs. Oklahoma Houston 33, Oklahoma 23 Yes 12/31/15 Houston (+7.5) vs. Florida State (bowl game) Houston 38, Florida State 24 Yes 11/27/15 Houston (+1) vs. Navy Houston 52, Navy 31 Yes 9/12/15 Houston (+13.5) at Louisville Houston 34, Louisville 31 Yes

Herman’s teams have been listed as a point-spread underdog 12 times during his head coaching career at Houston and Texas; they’ve covered the spread in 11 of those games and won eight of them outright.

On Saturday, Herman’s Longhorns are 7.5-point underdogs against Oklahoma. Not only is Herman 2-0 against the spread against the Sooners over his career, but Texas has covered the spread in five straight Red River Rivalry games, all of them as an underdog, and has won two of them outright.

That’s not all: When Herman was Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State, they Buckeyes went 6-0 ATS in the rare times they were getting points.

Weather report

Keep tabs on the forecasts for the following games, which could be played in breezier conditions that can have a tendency to keep scores down. A number of the games listed below, especially the ones in the Midwest, also have rain or thunderstorms in the forecast.

Maryland at Michigan, noon Saturday (47.5 over/under)

Northern Illinois at Ball State, 3 p.m. Saturday (52.5)

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (72)

San Diego State at Boise State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (52)

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (48.5)

Indiana at Ohio State, 4 p.m. Saturday (64.5)

Liberty at New Mexico State, 8 p.m. Saturday (64)

Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. Saturday (59)

