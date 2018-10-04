

Still waiting on that wacky weekend, college football. Time’s a-wastin'!

All times Eastern.

Thursday

Time Game TV 7:30 Georgia State at Troy ESPNU 8 Tulsa at Houston ESPN

If there’s any reason to watch Thursday’s limp slate of games it’s Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who will get a rare spotlight on big-boy ESPN when the Cougars host Tulsa. Oliver, who’s just a junior, already has announced that he’ll be forgoing his senior season to enter next year’s NFL draft, and he’s projected to be a top-five pick, with some projecting him to go No. 1. The Cougars can’t defend the pass worth a darn — they gave up 605 passing yards and five scores in a loss to Texas Tech — but have been stout against the run with Oliver plugging the middle in Houston’s 3-4 defensive alignment. The Golden Hurricane also has given up 15 sacks in only four games this season. Oliver had 5.5 in 2017 — a pretty high total for a 3-4 defensive lineman — but hasn’t taken down the quarterback this year. The breakthrough could come Thursday.

Friday

Time Game TV 7 Georgia Tech at Louisville ESPN 7:30 Middle Tennessee at Marshall CBS Sports Network 9 Utah State at BYU ESPN2

BYU’s upset of Wisconsin on Sept. 15 is shaping up to be one of the weirder surprises of the season, considering the Cougars' performance in their other games. BYU has managed just five plays of 30-plus yards this season, and two of them came against the Badgers. In the follow-up against FCS McNeese State, the Cougars' longest play was just 20 yards, and it came in garbage time when the win had long been secured. BYU’s defense, meanwhile, ranks 101st nationally in terms of S&P+, an opponent-adjusted measure of overall efficiency. Now the Cougars get Utah State, which nearly upended Michigan State on the road in Week 1 and has since won three games by a combined 175-57.

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon Maryland at No. 15 Michigan ABC Noon No. 19 Texas at No. 7 Oklahoma Fox Noon No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas ESPN Noon Kansas at No. 9 West Virginia ESPN2 Noon Tulane at Cincinnati ESPNU Noon East Carolina at Temple ESPNews Noon Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State Fox Sports 1 Noon Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network Noon Illinois at Rutgers Big Ten Network Noon Buffalo at Central Michigan CBS Sports Network 12:20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 12:30 Boston College at No. 23 N.C. State NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 1:30 Elon at James Madison MASN (in D.C. area) 3 Delaware at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida CBS 3:30 Florida State at No. 17 Miami ABC 3:30 No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest ESPN 3:30 Iowa State at No. 25 Oklahoma State ESPN2 3:30 San Diego State at Boise State ESPNU 3:30 Navy at Air Force CBS Sports Network 3:30 Kansas State at Baylor Fox Sports 1 3:30 Iowa at Minnesota ESPN2 4 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State Fox 4 Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado Pac-12 Network 4 Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi SEC Network 7 No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN 7 SMU at No. 12 Central Florida ESPNU 7 Connecticut at Memphis CBS Sports Network 7:30 No. 10 Washington at UCLA Fox 7:30 No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2 7:30 Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia SEC Network 7:30 Nebraska at No. 16 Wisconsin Big Ten Network 8 No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech ABC 9 Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12 Network 10 California at Arizona Fox Sports 1 10:30 Utah at No. 14 Stanford ESPN 10:30 Colorado State at San Jose State CBS Sports Network 10:30 Fresno State at Nevada ESPNU

Saturday marks the first time since 2012 that Oklahoma and Texas both enter their Red River Rivalry meeting as ranked teams. That game six years ago ended in a blowout — No. 13 Oklahoma 63, No. 15 Texas 21 — but the five games since have all been fairly competitive, even as Texas has fallen off the map. The Sooners were favored in all five of those games, by an average of 13.3 points per game, yet lost two of them outright and won the other three by just five points each. Explosive plays, especially Texas’s ability to stop them, could be huge here. Oklahoma had six scoring drives that lasted two minutes or less in Saturday’s 66-33 blowout of Baylor, and the Longhorns rank 83rd nationally in defensive isoPPP, a measure of how well they prevent big plays. Oklahoma’s offense ranks first in that particular metric. . . .

Steve Spurrier and Les Miles never got much of a chance to coach against each other, as the vagaries of the SEC cross-division schedule allowed for only three meetings when both helmed conference teams, Spurrier at South Carolina and Miles at LSU. On Saturday, the program at which Spurrier found his most lasting success — Florida — hosts LSU, and the two coaches have made a little wager despite their lack of a shared history. If the Gators win, Spurrier has promised to eat some Tiger Stadium grass, as Miles weirdly did during his time at Death Valley. If the Tigers win, Miles will wear one of Spurrier’s patented visors. No matter who comes out on top, the winner is us. . . .

Saturday’s sneaky-good matchup is San Diego State-Boise State, and this one features actual coaching animosity between two coaches, instead of the jokey-bet variety. In 2014, Aztecs Coach Rocky Long knocked the Broncos' blue turf and, even after suffering a 39-24 loss to the Broncos, took a hardly veiled shot at what he considered to be a fading power: “They supposedly have this mystique. They don’t have a mystique,” he said. This obviously did not sit well with Boise State Coach Bryan Harsin, who took a shot at the fact that San Diego State plays in a dated stadium . ..

For the most part, bar its 2012 run to the BCS championship game, Notre Dame has followed a pattern during Brian Kelly’s tenure as coach: Start strong, lose a road game to a ranked opponent and then more or less become a nonentity. After winning their first six games and rising to No. 5 in 2014, the Irish suffered 31-27 loss at No. 2 Florida State. Notre Dame would lose four of the six games that followed and settled for the Music City Bowl. The next year, the Irish won their first four games and ascended to the No. 6 spot, but a 24-22 loss at No. 12 Clemson halted their momentum (they would lose once more in the regular season, at Stanford, to end their playoff hopes for good). Last season, No. 3 Notre Dame brought a 8-1 record to Miami and left with a 41-8 loss. This year, the No. 6 Fighting Irish are 5-0 entering their trip to No. 24 Virginia Tech. They’re also brimming with optimism since Ian Book replaced Brandon Wimbush at quarterback, scoring 94 points in those two games.

