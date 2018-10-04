

Cristiano Ronaldo, shown here at this year's World Cup, won't be playing for Portugal in the immediate future. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Portugal’s national soccer team in its next four matches, at Poland in UEFA Nations League play on Oct. 11, a friendly against Scotland in Glasgow on Oct. 14 and matches against Italy and Poland in UEFA Nations League play in November.

“We agreed the player wouldn’t be available, wouldn’t be an option for selection,” Portugal Coach Fernando Santos said, according to the Associated Press. “For the next two squad selections, this one and the one next month, Ronaldo won’t be with us.”

On Monday, police in Las Vegas reopened an investigation into an alleged 2009 sexual assault of a woman named Kathryn Mayorga, who claims in a lawsuit that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and that his legal team coerced her into signing a 2010 nondisclosure agreement in an out-of-court settlement in exchange for $375,000. (The Washington Post does not generally name alleged victims of sexual assault but received permission from Mayorga’s attorney, allowing her identity to be revealed.)

Ronaldo has denied the allegations, initially calling them “fake, fake news.” On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter that he had a “clear conscious,” that he refuses “to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense” and that he will “await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations.”

[Cristiano Ronaldo denies sexual assault allegations]

Per the AP, Santos said the decision about Ronaldo’s availability was made after he consulted with Ronaldo and the head of the Portuguese soccer federation. He did not divulge the reason for Ronaldo’s absence in the near-term, but did say he would return to action for Portugal eventually.

Police in Las Vegas have not identified Ronaldo as a subject of their reopened investigation, saying only that they are responding to a request for further investigation by Mayorga and her attorney after they filed the lawsuit. Nevada recently changed its law regarding the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases, lengthening it from four to 20 years.

Mayorga was interviewed by police and submitted to a medical examination after the alleged sexual assault in 2009 but declined to press charges, with the Las Vegas police saying in a statement Monday that she “did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description.” Mayorga, however, contends in her lawsuit that both a nurse at the hospital and a Las Vegas police detective discouraged her from filing charges against Ronaldo because of his fame.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s all-time leader in goals scored and a generational soccer talent, also did not play in the country’s first two matches after this summer’s World Cup, games that took place last month.

