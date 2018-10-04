For now, the changes are agonizingly slow, the progress described as a “day-by-day situation.” But the parents of the Tennessee State linebacker who underwent emergency surgery Saturday after suffering a head injury during a game credit the quick action of sideline and medical personnel with saving their son’s life.

Christion Abercrombie, 20, “is fighting, so therefore, as a family, we are fighting,” Staci Abercrombie told a news conference Wednesday in Nashville. “We’re supporting him. We’re standing strong in our faith. We’re not wavering. We’re trusting God and we’re trusting God for a miracle. Christion was born on July Fourth 1998. I had him at 28 weeks. He came early. He fought and he fought. He was in the hospital for five weeks. He was on a ventilator. He fought and he fought. We see him today and he’s still fighting and because we know that he’s fighting, we’re fighting. So, again, please continue to pray for our son.”

Abercrombie remains “very, very, very sick and in critical condition,” his mother added. “But he is a strong young man. Each day is something different. We know that each day is a battle, nothing that you jump and down [to celebrate]. It’s baby steps.”

The Abercrombies, who live in Atlanta, were in Nashville for the game and were unaware that anything on the field was amiss until their phones started alerting them. The linebacker came off the field after what Coach Rod Reed said was a routine play just before halftime and, according to the Tennessean, he complained to trainers of a headache, then collapsed. “We didn’t see anything. We knew nothing,” Staci Abercrombie said. Her husband, Derrick, added, “We don’t know when it exactly happened, but he had no real banger hit. It was something that no one could see on film. Football is still football. We love the sport, but accidents do happen in football.”

Nothing about their son seemed off before the game, either. He was “excited, bouncing to the music,” his mother said.

A neurologist on the sideline provided immediate medical attention and, according to Dr. Reid Thompson, a professor and chair of Neurological Surgery at the hospital, he reached out to the neurosurgeon on call. That doctor was on his way even before Abercrombie had a CT scan, Thompson said.

“Many people just don’t realize the level of care and medical sophistication that’s there at the game,” Thompson said. “From our athletic trainers and their staffs and EMS and physicians on the sidelines. People are really passionate about taking care of athletes in this setting. To me, that’s the most important point to articulate today; that there were professionals . . . on the sidelines who took immediate care. They knew exactly what to do and they got him immediately over to Vanderbilt and right away we were able to provide him what we think is the best care.”

Here is the only NCAA approved GoFundMe set up to assist with the support of Christion Abercrombie & his family. Per @NCAA legislation, Tennessee St is the only entity permitted to solicit funds for the student-athlete & his family.https://t.co/VrQGxlvxxx #StandWithChristion — TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 1, 2018

Thompson did not disclose details of Abercrombie’s condition or surgery or whether there may have been a preexisting condition. Abercrombie remains in the hospital’s Neuro Intensive Care Unit.

“Who would have thought that we would be in Nashville at a game and a couple of blocks away, here is the hospital?” Staci Abercrombie said. “And there was a neurologist on the sideline. Because of that, we are thankful. By the time we walked into [the emergency room], my son was almost ready to go into emergency surgery. So there was no down time. It was immediate. And I think that made a difference.”

