

C.J. Fuller (27) celebrates scoring a touchdown for Clemson against Virginia Tech in 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Clemson University confirmed Wednesday that former Tigers running back C.J. Fuller died. The South Carolina native, who helped Clemson win the 2016 national title, was 22.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

A cause of death has yet to be announced. A Pickens County coroner said Wednesday (via the Greenville News) that Fuller died at a hospital in Greenville, S.C., after being taken there from a relative’s home. She added that Fuller is scheduled to be given an autopsy, with results expected in six to eight weeks.

Fuller had a redshirt season in 2014 before playing for the Tigers from 2014 to 2017. Over 43 games, he accumulated 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, plus 155 yards and two more scores on 18 receptions, and he contributed on special teams.

A 20-yard kickoff return by Fuller gave Clemson good field position as it embarked on the game-winning drive in the championship game that it won against favored Alabama. In the Tigers' previous game, a College Football Playoff semifinal contest versus Ohio State, he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Some of Fuller’s former teammates, as well as other football players whose paths intersected with his, expressed their shock and dismay Wednesday. “I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare,” ex-Tigers defensive end, Shaq Lawson, now with the Buffalo Bills, said on Instagram, adding that Fuller “was supposed to come see” him Thursday.

We are mortal. I am devastated. Praying hard right now for CJ Fuller’s family. Great human. — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) October 4, 2018

Life is short ...praying for Cj fullers family ...always a Clemson Tiger brother — Quandon Christian (@OHYEAH_BIG12) October 4, 2018

R.i.p CJ... gone too soon — Wayne Gallman II (@Wanye_Kanye) October 4, 2018

Fuller began the 2017 season as the Tigers' starting running back, but after completing his junior season, he announced in February that he would seek a transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. Those plans were reportedly put on hold after he was arrested in March, along with former Clemson teammate Jadar Johnson and another ex-teammate from high school, and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon, in a case that has not gone to trial.

Former Tigers running back Ray-Ray McCloud, also now with the Bills, said on Instagram that he was left “speechless” by the “crazy” news. Saying the death was “beyond tough” for Fuller’s family, McCloud added, “Rest in paradise fam.”

