

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields was the subject of an alleged racial slur by Bulldogs baseball player Adam Sasser during Saturday's 38-12 victory over Tennessee. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Georgia Bulldogs baseball player Adam Sasser, a second-team all-SEC selection in 2018, was dismissed from the team for allegedly yelling a racial slur during the Bulldogs' 38-12 victory over Tennessee in an SEC football clash Saturday, the school announced Wednesday.

Multiple fans took to social media to voice their concern over the incident.

According to Georgia freshman Jordan Goolsby, the first student to make note of the incident via social media, Sasser allegedly yelled “put the n----- in” following an early fourth quarter miscue by sophomore starting quarterback Jake Fromm.

“Before he said it [the alleged racial slur] he kept yelling, ‘put Justin Fields in’ and then when Fromm made a mistake he yelled out “put the n----- in,” Goolsby told the Washington Post.

Goolsby said that initially she and her friends thought they may have been mistaken because that isn’t a word that they’re accustomed to hearing, but after seeing the reactions of other students nearby, they quickly realized that they had heard accurately.

Goolsby went on to say that another female student from a nearby group reported the incident to an on-duty police officer.

“The cop walked away with him [Sasser] and about 10 seconds later he (Sasser) comes back and says, ‘I’m back baby,’ " Goolsby recalled.

“Even though the player didn’t direct the word towards me it hurt my feelings. I’d never heard it before in that tone and phrased like that. When white people say ‘n----’ while singing a song that’s uncomfortable but understandable. But when referring to someone else as ‘the n-----’ it’s disgusting and hurtful,” Goolsby said. “People should know how that word actually affects others. And I don’t wanna hear that words shouldn’t affect me or black people because they’re just words. Words with a past hit harder than actual blows. And I’m so tired of this school getting diversity awards but continuously sweeping situations like this under the rug.”

After making his Twitter profile public, Sasser took to the social media platform Wednesday to apologize for his actions.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize for my actions at the football game on Saturday,” Sasser wrote on Twitter. “I totally understand why my actions were offensive and I am deeply sorry for any pain or distress this has caused anyone. Secondly, I would like to apologize to the University of Georgia, my teammates and my coaches for the past 3 years and say that I am extremely sorry I have put you all in this position and wish nothing but the best for everyone. Lastly, I would like to thank my parents, extended family and too many friends to count for your love and constant support my whole life but especially during these past few days. I deeply regret disappointing each of you and will do everything in my power to never disappoint any of you again.”

Sasser went on to tweet that he had spoken with Fields and they are on good terms.

I spoke with Justin last night and we are on good terms! — Adam Sasser (@AdamSasser) October 3, 2018

The female student who reported the incident to police was later identified as Georgia junior Klarissa Gulebian.

Gulebian told The Washington Post that upon her return from making a quick phone call, her friends Africa Buggs and Sierra Buckner told her what Sasser had said. The animal science major said that Sasser continued to yell vile things upon her return.

Gulebian admits she couldn’t clearly hear what was being yelled due to the crowd noise, but she could tell that whatever was being said upset those around him, which is why she took it upon herself to get a police officer involved and later posted about the incident on Facebook in a group called, “Overheard at UGA.”

According to The Austin Rhodes Show, an Augusta, Ga., sports talk radio show, Sasser’s parents, Jon and Rachel Sasser, released the following statement:

“As of this afternoon, our son was released from the UGA baseball team. Obviously we are extremely upset and honestly, still in shock. At this point, I can say that Adam is fully cooperating with the University’s Equal Opportunity Office in its investigation of the event at the game on Saturday. This is a separate entity from the Athletic Department and they will have their own sanctions administered to Adam once the investigation has been completed. Unfortunately, much of what has been publicized has been grossly exaggerated and while we definitely do not condone his actions in any way, and certainly know there had to be some consequences for his actions, we do feel the punishment was much more severe than he deserved and are devastated about the impact this will have on his future.”

Before the suspension, Sasser, a junior first baseman from Evans, Ga., was looking to build on an impressive junior season in which he produced 10 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .317. Sasser received national and SEC player of the week honors after going 7-for-13 at the plate with four home runs and 10 RBI during a three-game sweep of the Missouri Tigers in May.