

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, shown running through the Redskins defense last year, has been impossible for teams to tackle this year. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

How do you tackle Alvin Kamara?

Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger shook his head late Thursday afternoon. From deep inside their practice facility, Washington’s defensive coaches and players have been watching tape of the running back from the New Orleans Saints who has been one of the league’s most electric players through the season’s first four weeks.

What they saw was a player who has become so adept as both a runner and receiver that opposing defenses seem flustered in trying to find ways to stop him. He has the third-most catches in the NFL (35) for 336 yards, while his 275 rushing yards are eighth in the league. His six rushing touchdowns are the most in the NFL this year. Elias Sports reports that he is the first player to have both 1,000 yards rushing and passing through his career’s first 20 games.

A big reason for all of this is that Kamara is very hard to tackle.

“With most running backs if you come from the side and hit them you can knock them down,” Swearinger said. “But Kamara has such great balance that when you hit him he just kind of absorbs the blow.”

Swearinger shook his head again.

“It’s impressive,” he said.

[Redskins' Trent Williams returns to practice]

The Redskins have four more days to figure out how they will tackle Kamara. Their Monday night game at New Orleans is being billed as a celebration of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who needs just 201 yards to become the NFL’s all-time leading passer. And yet the threat that might be even bigger than Brees is the 5-foot-10 back, barely more than 200 pounds, who is nearly impossible to wrestle to the turf.

“People say he’s a light back but he runs more like someone who is 240,” Swearinger said.

“I do think that he’s got good balance,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said Thursday. “He’s elusive that way, he can run and he is someone that will take a hit and yet keep his feet. I think he’s got really good vision and he’s extremely intelligent.”

So how, exactly, do you tackle him?

“You just got to swarm to the ball,” said Redskins linebacker Mason Foster. “It’s going to take more than one player to tackle him so you’ve got to keep playing hard.”

“You have to make sure to have as many players around him as humanly possible,” defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said. “That’s what we got to try and do.”

“You have to have a plan when he comes toward you,” Swearinger said. “You have to know you are either going to hit him higher or lower. If not, you don’t stand a chance.”

Lots of teams have tried to corral Kamara but with little success. Last season, the Redskins must have felt they had won a small victory holding him to 42 yards on eight carries at the Superdome. But he also caught eight passes for 74 yards, one of those receptions a touchdown, and New Orleans won 34-31 in overtime.

Also Mark Ingram ran for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Saints that day. Ingram, who missed New Orleans’ first four games because of a league suspension for PEDs, returned to practice this week and will be a big part of the Saints offense again. The Redskins are expecting him to play a lot.

More than anything, it might be Ingram, — not anything Washington does — who slows Kamara on Monday night.

“For Mark, it’s a four-week suspension so it wasn’t like he wasn’t involved in training camp and he was in good shape,” Payton said. “So it kind of gets us back on schedule relative to what we want to do with the rotation. I think the challenge the first four weeks was overusing Alvin. There’s an attrition that goes with that. For us, from a game plan standpoint it’s a little more back to normal relative to their carries and their roles.”

That means a lot of Ingram running between the tackles and Kamara dancing on the outside. The combination of the two of them, even with Kamara getting fewer runs and passes, might be a bigger problem for the Redskins than a full load of Kamara.

Standing before his locker, Swearinger shrugged. When pressed he said he thinks Kamara is more dangerous as a receiver than as a running back, but what’s the difference? He’s really good at both.

“I like our game plan,” he said, looking down at his locker.

Then he smiled. That would be all he had to say about how the Redskins hope to tackle Alvin Kamara.

