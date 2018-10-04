

Aaron Judge will get his first taste of the playoff version of Red Sox-Yankees starting Friday night at Fenway Park in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

BOSTON — Between October 8-16, 2003, and October 12-20, 2004, in successive editions of the American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played 14 games so riveting, harrowing and tumultuous, they permanently altered the narratives of both franchises, the notion of what is possible in postseason baseball and especially the great, historic rivalry between the storied teams.

Many of the games and moments that occurred within those two series, with the teams each winning one, need only a name and an identifier, and sometimes only the latter, to be recalled with enough vivid detail, one can almost feel again the crisp October air and the throat-clenching tension: Grady Little’s Folly, the Aaron Boone Homer, the Idiots, the Dave Roberts Stolen Base, the Bloody Sock Game, the Comeback. When all is said and done, the Baseball Hall of Fame could contain the plaques of as many as eight players who appeared in those 14 games.

At the time, the teams were so loaded with talent and wealth, it seemed reasonable to assume it would be an annual rite of fall: the Yankees and Red Sox in the playoffs, head to head, a trip to the World Series on the line. But it was not to be. Both teams toggled between good, great and mediocre in the intervening years, each winning World Series titles and each missing the playoffs entirely at various points, but never would they meet again in the postseason.

Until now. On Friday at Boston’s Fenway Park, the Yankees and Red Sox, each at a high point in their individual competitive cycles, will meet again, this time in the best-of-five A.L. Division Series. Even if there were no history and no rivalry between the franchises, it would be an epic matchup — the first in Division Series history (starting in 1995) to pit two 100-win teams against each other. But it is precisely the history and the rivalry that makes this series so riveting.

To most of the players on either team, of course, those 2003-04 clashes are ancient history that have even less relevance to what will occur across these five upcoming games than the 19 regular-season games the teams played this year (with the Red Sox winning 10). None of the players who appeared in those 2003-04 games is still active, and only one player on either current team’s expected ALDS roster — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia — was even in the majors the last time the teams met in October. The youngest players on each respective roster, New York’s Gleyber Torres and Boston’s Rafael Devers, were seven years old in October 2004.

“I think at that time, I didn’t even have a TV,” said Yankees ace Luis Severino, who was 10 and living in his native Dominican Republic then. “But I’ve [seen] the highlights.”

Of more pertinence to the prize at stake here — a trip to the American League Championship Series against the Astros-Indians winner — is the relative health, confidence and trajectory of these respective teams as currently constituted: Is Red Sox ace Chris Sale fully recovered from the shoulder issue that recently landed him on the disabled list? Will the Yankees’ sometimes shaky defense trip them up? Do the Red Sox have enough outs in their bullpen? Which of the teams’ vaunted lineups will fire and which will sputter?

“You’ve got two big-time teams that played really good baseball throughout the regular season about to go head-to-head at the most important time of year,” said Sale, who will take the mound for the Red Sox, opposite the Yankees’ J.A. Happ, in Game 1. “If you can’t get excited for that, I think you’re doing the wrong thing.”

But when you play for the Yankees or Red Sox, those postseason clashes of old are part of your heritage, one with which you are bombarded regularly, particularly this time of year.

On Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, before the Yankees met the Oakland A’s in the wild-card game — a game the Yankees won, 7-2, earning them their berth in the ALDS — Bernie Williams, the stalwart center fielder on those 2003-04 Yankee teams (as well as the 1999 edition, which beat the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series and went on to win the World Series), emerged from the home dugout to a massive roar and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. At Fenway Park, the Red Sox have Trot Nixon, himself an indispensable member of the 2003-04 Red Sox, lined up for the same duty in Game 1.

In the meantime, the respective managers — both rookies — are intimately familiar with the rivalry at its most intense. The namesake of the Aaron Boone Homer — which came off Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series and gave the Yankees the pennant — is now the Yankees’ skipper, and the clip of his skipping up the first base line, arms raised in triumph after the pivotal swing of 15 years ago, will be a constant presence on television and the Yankee Stadium video board in the coming days.

“I don’t get caught up in [the notion that] we’re destined” to meet the Red Sox, Boone said following the wild card win. “[But] we know who the next opponent is.”

Boston Manager Alex Cora, meanwhile, came to the Red Sox as a player in July 2005 — nine months after the great comeback of 2004, when the Red Sox famously stormed back from a 3-0 series deficit to win four straight games and the AL pennant, then went on to win the franchise’s first World Series in 86 years.

But Cora has done plenty to keep the rivalry alive. He was a reserve infielder on the 2007 Red Sox team that edged the Yankees for the AL East title and went on to win the franchise’s second World Series title in four years. And this spring, Cora was at the center of a benches-clearing incident that brought some renewed tension and animosity to a rivalry that may have grown soft and stale over the years.

On April 11, less than two weeks into the season, Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin charged the mound after being drilled by a 98-mph fastball from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, with the players trading punches as both benches emptied. In the aftermath, Cora and Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin got in a screaming match.

Of course, for Yankees-Red Sox brawls, nothing will match Game 3 of the 2003 American League Championship Series, when, during a benches-clearing melee, Don Zimmer, the Yankees’ 72-year-old bench coach, charged at Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez, who calmly sidestepped him and nudged the elderly coach to the ground.

This series, beginning Friday night, will have a difficult time living up to the epic showdowns of the previous decade. But between the teams’ sheer excellence this season, their shared familiarity, their recent bad blood and, of course, their ever-present history, all the elements exist to produce something memorable.

