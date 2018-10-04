

“Monday Night Football” in New Orleans is no typical affair, as a city known for its exuberance and celebratory culture cranks it up another notch while the nation watches.

Players know there’s more juice to the NFL’s signature weekly game, and the Redskins get their turn in the spotlight next week.

“You’re going to remember that for the rest of your life,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “Anytime you get a chance to play on Monday night, it’s something big, man, because everybody grew up watching ‘Monday Night Football.’ It’s exciting, and you’ve got to embrace the opportunity and go make some plays on national TV.”

A balance must be struck between trying to show out and doing too much. National TV games are an opportunity to get your name and face in front of millions that may have no clue who you are. Plus, as Foster pointed out, just about all of your friends and family are watching without other conflicts.

“Your whole neighborhood is watching,” Foster said. “Your grandma. Everybody. Little cousins. You want to go out there and put your best foot forward and show them the type of player you are and represent where you come from in the right type of light.

“I think everybody’s focused on that. Everybody wants to play for themselves, for the name on the back of the jersey and the name on the front. We all play together and show what type of team we are in front of the whole world.”

Coaches want to treat it like any other game, but there are adjustments throughout the week. The Redskins held an extensive practice Monday, a day that typically doesn’t have a structured session. Teams have an extra day of preparation before Monday games, so the routine changes, in a sport that rigorously sticks to routines.

This isn’t Foster’s first go-round, but there are several young players with bigger roles on the Redskins this season, and this will be their biggest spotlight since reaching the NFL — particularly with Washington in first place in the NFC East.

“You approach it like any other game,” Foster said. “You’ve got more time, you get to sit in the hotel. You just want to use your time wisely, study, be as prepared as possible so you can go out there and play confidently. The more you prepare, the more confident you feel. Just use your time wisely leading up to the game.

“At the same time, you’ve got to have fun and enjoy it, because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s hard to get tickets to a Monday night game, let alone play in one. You’ve got to enjoy it and have fun with it.”

