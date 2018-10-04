

The NFL’s passers are enjoying one of the best seasons in NFL history. Pass attempts per game (36.4), completions per game (23.8) and passing touchdowns per game (1.8) are the highest they have been through the first four weeks of the season and newly minted starters such as Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are among the most-valuable quarterbacks in the game.

One notable name, Tom Brady, isn’t as high on the charts as he usually is, but the New England Patriots are ripe for their first winning streak of the season in Week 5.

New England Patriots, 74 percent win probability

The Patriots put their stamp back on the AFC East after throttling the Miami Dolphins 38-7 on Sunday. Brady wasn’t at his best yet the running game, led by Sony Michel and James White, came through with flying colors.

Brady’s less-than-superhuman performance this season is a small cause for concern — 64 percent completion rate, 229.5 yards per game and a 9-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio — but ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (74.9 QBR) places him as the sixth-best in NFL and good enough to earn the team a 12-4 record over a full 16-game season. The game charters at Pro Football Focus are bearish, listing Brady 19th out of 31 qualified passers in 2018. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, with Brady being an above-average passer who, at 41 years old, isn’t as reliable as he once was.

The defense, on the other hand, is holding its own. New England allows 1.8 points per drive through Week 4 (12th best) and limits the length of those drives by forcing opponents to go three-and-out more than a third of the time (36 percent, eighth). The Patriots also have shown they can be effective inside their own 20-yard line, preventing opponents from scoring a touchdown more than half the time (46 percent red-zone defense, ninth).



Red-zone defense in 2018

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and Trey Flowers have been standouts, with Guy sharing the team lead with linebacker Elandon Roberts for most stops at or behind the line of scrimmage (11). In Guy’s case all of those stops have been against the run, giving him the second-highest run-stop percentage in the NFL (16 percent). Only Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett (17 percent) has been more efficient in 2018 among interior linemen. Indianapolis isn’t a good running team to begin with: its offensive line allows the rushers behind them to be stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage 20 percent of the time, 18th in the league this year, and top running back Jordan Wilkins ranks 29th for Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement, a metric that adjusts for situation and opponent.

That puts a heavy burden on the shoulders of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck, fresh off a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season, has been effective in his first four games back, completing a career-high 67 percent of his passes for 1,126 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. But New England’s pass coverage (sixth-best per PFF) might force him to hold the ball longer than he wants to. When able to throw the ball within 2.5 seconds or less, his sack rate (2 percent), touchdown-to-interception ratio (7-to-0) and passer rating (98.3) are all solid. However, that’s not the case when he holds on to the ball for any longer than 2.6 seconds (8 percent sack rate, 2-to-3 ratio, 84.3 rating).



Andrew Luck is sacked for a loss of seven yards

Holding the ball longer also could lead to coverage sacks, or at the very least, pass pressure, which affects Luck like it does most quarterbacks: poorly. His passer rating drops from 106.4 to 60.1 when under pressure, roughly the difference between a better version of Alex Smith’s Pro Bowl performance and DeShone Kizer in 2017.

Luck also hasn’t shown he can tangle with the Patriots and Coach Bill Belichick. In his five starts against New England, all losses, which include the playoffs, Luck has completed less than 53 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 67.9 passer rating. And this time around he won’t have wideout T.Y. Hilton, who suffered rib and hamstring injuries in Sunday’s game against the Texans. Hilton leads the team in yards per route run (1.8) through the first four games of the season. Ryan Grant is the next-best receiver, averaging less than 1.2 yards per route run.

Add in Colts tight end Jack Doyle, offensive lineman Denzelle Good, cornerback Quincy Wilson, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and cornerback Kenny Moore II have all been ruled out for the game and it is clear Indianapolis faces a tough challenge in front of a national audience. Maybe this rivalry will rekindle itself one day, just don’t expect it to be Thursday night.

