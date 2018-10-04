

It's all head. (Ben Sumner/The Washington Post)

When word got out that Pour Your Own Beer stations had appeared at Capital One Arena, along with $40 million in renovations that were completed over the summer, the Caps' season opener Wednesday night suddenly became a must-see event. What could be a better fan experience than purchasing a $15 cup and getting to operate the tap yourself?

[Capitals raise their first Stanley Cup banner in a red-rocking scene of revelry]

As fans lined up, scanned the bar code on their cups and selected one of at least nine beers on tap (BUD LIGHT!), the foam began to pour. Frustrated, those fans emptied the froth, re-scanned their cups and topped them off, only to get ... more foam. Then, like some sort of cruel video game, the timer on the machine eventually ran out, disabling the tap and leaving the fans with a quarter cup of beer and lots of head.

Fortunately, customer service reps were quick to step in and correct the situation.

“We had to change a few beers last minute,” said a spokesman for Draft Serv, the company that makes the technology. “A few beers were shaken up. We’re basically having a beer management issue. But what I expect [Thursday] is that everything will pour a lot better.” ‘

Despite the opening night jitters by the PYOB machines, Caps fans continued to line up to pour their own beers.

“As far as the technology is concerned, everything is working perfectly, but the pour itself was a little bit foamy,” the Draft Serv spokesman said.

Beer problems at the Caps game tonight. pic.twitter.com/hELDnKhBjk — Capitals Outsider (@CapsOutsider) October 4, 2018

Read more Caps coverage from The Post:

Tom Wilson expected to appeal 20-game suspension while Capitals teammates voice support

Capitals begin title defense first by celebrating, then by dominating

New season starts, but the Capitals’ party doesn’t stop in banner-raising opener

Stanley Cup goes from Ben’s Chili Bowl to the Mall on final day in D.C.

Experts still don’t believe in the Stanley Cup champion Capitals