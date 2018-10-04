

Will these two follow the Raiders to ... wherever they're going to play next season? (John G. Mabanglo/EPA/EFE) (John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Raiders will finish this season in Oakland and hope to inaugurate their new Las Vegas stadium in 2020. As for the year in between . . . it’s complicated.

On Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas — home to UNLV’s football team — “is not considered a contingency site for home games in 2019,” rebutting a San Francisco Chronicle story from earlier in the day that said the NCAA stadium seemed likely to host the Raiders if they couldn’t find a 2019 home in the Bay Area.

Here’s the problem: The Bay Area isn’t looking all that promising, either, despite the team’s long-professed hope to play its 2019 home games in Oakland. Again, it’s complicated. The Raiders' lease with the Oakland Alameda Coliseum Authority expires after this year, Gehlken writes, but the group’s GM, Scott McKibben, told the Chronicle that “the Raiders had agreed in writing to terms of a deal to play at the Coliseum next season and possibly in 2020-21 if their new Las Vegas stadium wasn’t ready.”

However, McKibben added that a clause in that agreement allows the Raiders to break that pact for 2019 if local officials file an antitrust lawsuit against the team and the NFL over the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. Last month, Oakland City Council member Noel Gallo said the city planned to do exactly that, though such a lawsuit has yet to materialize. The Chronicle predicted that it’s going to happen eventually, however.

But the Raiders aren’t necessarily holding a great hand here, either, namely because there aren’t a whole lot of great options in the Bay Area for 2019.

— Levi’s Stadium: Relations between the front offices of the Raiders and 49ers, the stadium’s current tenant, “have never been overly friendly,” the Chronicle notes. The Raiders moving in to the 49ers' stadium for a year seems doubtful.

— San Jose State’s Spartan Stadium: Seats only 30,456, which hardly is ideal for an NFL franchise (though the Los Angeles Chargers currently are playing in a similarly sized stadium).

— Cal Memorial Stadium: A UC-Berkeley representative told the Chronicle that the school is unlikely to host the Raiders because of logistical challenges, such as a lack of parking.

— Stanford Stadium: School officials said they have had no contact with the Raiders.

— AT&T Park: The baseball-centric home of the San Francisco Giants has hosted numerous football games in the past, but only during the MLB offseason. The August-October overlap between MLB and NFL seasons probably is a dealbreaker.

So if Oakland is off the table, and the rest of the Bay Area is off the table, and Las Vegas is off the table, where does that leave the Raiders in 2019? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio posited a few guesses early Thursday morning, places such as San Diego (which has an NFL stadium sitting mostly empty at the moment), San Antonio (which has expressed an interest in hosting the team, Florio notes) and Los Angeles (which already has two NFL franchises and probably doesn’t need a third).

“It’s in our minds, but it’s really in the back of our minds right now,” owner Mark Davis said in late August. “We’re really concerned about 2018. Obviously, 2019 won’t be in Las Vegas, but it may have to be somewhere.”