Josh Norman feels for Earl Thomas and Le’Veon Bell. He understands being pulled in two directions, between wanting to be with your team and wanting to be paid what you believe you’re worth.

The Washington Redskins cornerback went through that with the Carolina Panthers following a trip to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2015 season. He was reportedly offered a multiyear deal worth $7 million per year in the midst of an all-pro season. Norman declined. The team placed the franchise tag on him following the season and rescinded it after it was clear the parties were far apart on a long-term contract. Norman then became an unrestricted free agent and signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins.

“I wanted to go back and try for that Super Bowl again, I really did,” Norman said. “But at the same time, I wasn’t going to accept what they were giving me on the table because it was peanuts to what I put into it. It wasn’t like that when I first came in. I sat down and did all the other stuff and I kept my mouth shut and I went through the grind. Now when I got to the top of it, it’s just like, ‘Okay, well, hello, we want you to take this number and be satisfied.’

“People try to take it as we’re hurting the team, we’re doing something that’s selfish because we’re not going out there. I’m sorry, but … what’s the difference between $10 million to $15 million? That’s a big jump. I’m sorry. … It’s just something you have to look into yourself and say, ‘What am I willing to risk, and what’s the reward of that risk?’ ”

Thomas, the Seattle Seahawks' all-pro safety, held out during the preseason but joined the team before the first game as he fought for a lucrative extension that never happened. He was carted off the field last week with a broken leg and directed a middle finger at the Seattle sideline while riding to the locker room. Thomas wanted an extension before risking his health in the final year of a deal before hitting free agency in 2019.

“You sit back and look: He gave his blood, sweat and tears to the cause, to the team,” Norman said. “Then he goes out like that. … Do you think they’re going to pay him now? … But he felt conflicted because he wanted to go back with his teammates and be that guy. A team guy and be one with everyone there.”

The Thomas injury has been a prime example of why Bell continues to hold out and why others do the same. The two-time all-pro is, arguably, the best all-around running back in the league, and the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the franchise tag on him in 2017 and 2018 while negotiating a multiyear contract. Bell has yet to join the team this season, but reports have him returning in Week 7 or Week 8. If Bell comes back and gets seriously hurt, his leverage bottoms out. On the flip side, NFL teams are cautious with guaranteed money, given the violent nature of a game in which serious injuries are the norm.

But NFL careers are short, and players know they have limited opportunities to test the market.

“It’s a Catch-22,” Norman said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a business, man. You are a business. You have to treat yourself as such. If you let someone get over on you, guess what? They’re going to continue to do it and continue to do it and continue to do it until they don’t feel like they can’t anymore.

“At some point in time, you’ve got to take a stand for yourself and say, ‘Okay, this is the end of the road.' ”

