Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson is day-to-day with a heel injury, Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday. The former first-round pick was “kicked” in the heel on Monday and is “just sore” according to Gruden. His availability for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints is unclear.

“We’ll have to wait to see how he improves,” Gruden said. “Get him out there running, hopefully, either tomorrow or the next day.”

Receivers Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd are expected to get increased action if Doctson can’t go.

The injury is another setback for the receiver that has been plagued by injuries. There was hope that 2018 would be a breakout campaign, but Doctson only has five receptions for 48 yards. He did draw two pass interference calls in the win against the Packers two weeks ago.

In other injury news:

Safety Troy Apke (hamstring) and left guard Shawn Lauvao (calf) did not practice on Thursday. Tony Bergstrom will start at center and Chase Roullier will take over at guard if Lauvao misses a second-consecutive game.

Tackle Trent Williams returned to practice for a limited workout after minor having knee surgery during the bye week. He worked on the side with trainers, but was in uniform with his helmet on. Players in the rehab area don’t typically go through their session in their helmets and uniform.

Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), running back Adrian Peterson (ankle), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), linebacker Zach Brown (oblique), linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder) were also limited. Anderson was the lone new addition to the injured list.

Norman didn’t think he would miss Monday’s game, but wants to see how he feels after another practice Friday.

Peterson participated in some team drills before heading inside for more rehab.

“He did good, he did fine,” Gruden said. “ … Making progress.”

