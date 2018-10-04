

Rob Gronkowski (87) is likely to play against Indianapolis. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The official designation for Rob Gronkowski on game-day is questionable, but the tight end reportedly is expected to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, giving the New England Patriots a one-two punch they haven’t had in nearly two years.

Gronkowski has been bothered by an ankle injury and left Sunday’s blowout of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter and has been limited in practice this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But his likely presence would give Tom Brady more receiving targets, with Julian Edelman eligible for the first time this season after being suspended four games for using a banned substance and Josh Gordon finding increasing comfort with Brady.

Gronkowski’s presence would mark the first time since Nov. 27, 2016, that Gronk and Edelman, two of Brady’s favorite targets, would be on the field at the same time. Edelman missed last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason game and Gronkowski missed the rest of the 2016 season (and postseason) after injuring his back in the November 2016 game against the New York Jets.

The opposite holds for the Colts, who have 13 players listed as either questionable or out for the game and had to travel on a short week — after playing in a lengthy overtime loss Sunday. Seven players have already been ruled out, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring injury), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion). Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) is questionable after missing the first four games of the season.

Andrew Luck is 0-5 against New England and Indianapolis has lost seven straight games to the Patriots, with its last win coming when Bill Belichick made the questionable decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 in 2009.

“Obviously, we would like to turn that around,” Luck said. “We would like to flip the story in a sense.”

