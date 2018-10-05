

Baker Mayfield has already led the Browns to as many wins as they had in the previous two seasons combined. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Ravens' defensive coordinator does not want his unit to think it is taking on a mere rookie quarterback this week. No, Don “Wink” Martindale would prefer that his Baltimore players prepare to do battle with a Hall of Fame-level talent.

Actually, there are plenty of quarterbacks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — 33 to be exact — and not all of them are considered among the most elite of the elite. In making a comparison for the Browns' Baker Mayfield, Martindale aimed about as high as one can go.

“I already told the defense this: I think Baker Mayfield is this generation’s Brett Favre or John Elway, if you will,'' the coach said Thursday in his weekly news conference (per cleveland.com).

If so, the Ravens will have their hands full, given that Favre went 3-1 in his career against Baltimore, with eight touchdowns, four interceptions, an average of 254.8 passing yards per game and a rating of 94.2. Elway played just one game against the team after it moved to Baltimore in 1996, but he lit it up in that contest and, of course, built much of his legend on tormenting the franchise’s forerunner in Cleveland.

On the other hand, the Ravens are 15-5 versus rookie quarterbacks under Coach John Harbaugh (per ESPN), but he also said he viewed Mayfield as more than your average first-year player. Harbaugh described the quarterback as "pretty advanced,” saying, “He’s not, I don’t think, a rookie in the true sense. He seems like he has a really good feel for the game.”

Mayfield has certainly looked good in limited action thus far, never more so than in turning his first taste of NFL action into the Browns' first win since Christmas Eve in 2016. That came in a Week 3 triumph over the Jets, in which he replaced Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter and wound up leading Cleveland to all 21 of its points while completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards and a 100.1 rating.

Mayfield then got the start last week in Oakland, and he nearly led the Browns to a second straight win — this with a franchise that went 1-31 over its previous two seasons — while helping Cleveland score 42 points. Thus far, after walking on at Oklahoma and going on to earn a Heisman Trophy, Mayfield has done nothing to sully his reputation as a winner, and Martindale cited his “confidence” in offering such high praise.

Acknowledging that he had mentioned the rookie in the same breath as “two Hall of Famers,” the coordinator pointed to “the kid’s confidence and swag.” He claimed that when Mayfield takes the field, “he thinks he’s standing on top of a mountain, and he’s making plays to show that he’s standing on top of the mountain.

“He can throw the ball in tight windows, and he’s not afraid to do it,” Martindale continued. "That’s the biggest thing that I see on the kid.”

Also offering major praise for Mayfield was Favre himself, who said Thursday on SiriusXM Radio, “I think he can be great.” Favre dismissed concerns about Baker’s listed height of 6-foot-1, relatively short for an NFL quarterback, noting that the Saints' Drew Brees “has dispelled any of that talk.”

Favre wholeheartedly endorsed Mayfield as “a winner,” and he described the quarterback as “fun to watch,” a “playmaker” and “resilient.” The Packers great added, “Some may call it cockiness, some may call it overconfidence — you can call it whatever you want, but the winners have that little bit of air about them in how they carry themselves. … You could see just a heightened enthusiasm when that player’s in the game.”

Told of Martindale’s comments, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley made his own Hall of Fame reference in saying drily, “He’s carving a bust.” Haley said that he was “excited about a lot of things [Mayfield is] doing," but that the upcoming game against the Ravens “will be a real test.”

“We’ll know a lot more come Sunday evening,” Haley said.

Read more from The Post:

Colts player misses Patriots game after brother is shot and killed

Even with LeBron James, the Lakers will miss the NBA playoffs this season. Here’s why.

Baseball playoffs might not be fair, but that’s part of the thrill

The Raiders might be crashing on your couch for the 2019 season

Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager of being a terrorist