

Patrick Mahomes has 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions in leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 start. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

It is an annual early-season ritual in the AFC, trying to figure out which team or teams could vie with the New England Patriots for conference supremacy and maybe, just maybe, overthrow them to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots, even with the end of their long-running dynasty drawing ever closer, have appeared in four of the past seven Super Bowls. The exceptions were one appearance by the Baltimore Ravens and two by the Denver Broncos when Peyton Manning was their quarterback.

This season’s candidates include two teams that square off Sunday in Kansas City. It is a matchup that is particularly intriguing because of the contrasting approaches that the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have used to become prospective AFC heavyweights. The Jaguars enter the game with the NFL’s top defense. The Chiefs have the league’s highest-scoring offense fueled by the sport’s newest sensation, second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Right now, as far as any of the offenses that we’ve ever played, right now they’re the best offense that we would have seen to date since I’ve been here,” Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone said this week. “With the statistics and what they’ve done, they’re rolling.”

The Jaguars reached last season’s AFC championship game before losing at New England. They’re off to a 3-1 start this season, and their celebrated defense is doing the heavy lifting. The Jaguars rank first in the league in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense. They’re 10th in rush defense.

“First off, they have a great scheme,” Mahomes said during his weekly meeting with reporters. “They do a lot of things really well. And they kind of do the same stuff, but they do it to a very high [level]. And so for us, they have a ton of talent over there. But we’ve got to utilize our offense and our weapons and try to do what we can to attack them.”

This is what the Jaguars built their team to be, devoting major resources to constructing a dominant defense. They signed defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church in free agency. They used high first-round draft choices on pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They also drafted wisely in subsequent rounds by getting linebacker Myles Jack in the second round, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in the third round and linebacker Telvin Smith in the fifth round.



Jalen Ramsey is one of many standouts on the Jacksonville defense. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

But this is the age of revved-up offenses in the NFL, never more so than this season. Does it remain possible for a defense-first team to reach and win a Super Bowl? The Jaguars could be this season’s test case. They currently rank 15th in the league in total offense and 22nd in scoring offense.

If the offense ultimately is going to do its part, it must lean on the running of tailback Leonard Fournette and get consistent play from quarterback Blake Bortles. Fournette, for now, is sidelined by a hamstring injury. He won’t play Sunday, Marrone said at midweek.

The Jaguars doubled down on the often-criticized Bortles in the offseason, on the heels of his productive play in last season’s playoffs, by signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract that precluded making a run for Kirk Cousins in free agency. Bortles’s early-season play has been relatively encouraging with seven touchdown passes, three interceptions and a passer rating of 93.6 through four games.

Bortles is no match for Mahomes. But, then, no NFL quarterback is a match for Mahomes these days. In his first season as an NFL starter after the Chiefs traded Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins in the offseason, Mahomes could be on his way to crafting one of the greatest seasons in league history, with 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

He played, by the numbers, his worst game of the season Monday night in Denver, throwing for “only” 304 yards. But he still was impressive. He threw a pass left-handed, while being dragged to the ground by Broncos pass-rushing great Von Miller, for a key completion. He turned a second-and-30 predicament into a crunchtime first down. He led the Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter as they won, 27-23, to up their record to 4-0.

“Right now he’s playing better than any quarterback’s ever played,” Marrone said. “I mean, he’s an MVP quarterback. The question is what he can’t do. I don’t know. I don’t think words can really put in perspective how great he’s playing. That’s really all there is to it.”

The Chiefs are scoring a league-leading 36.2 points per game. Their offensive exploits have masked the weakness of their defense. The Chiefs are ranked last in the NFL in total defense. They’re 31st in pass defense, 28th in run defense and 25th in scoring defense.

Can they outscore their defensive shortcomings? It seems possible. There is talent all around Mahomes on offense with tight end Travis Kelce, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and tailback Kareem Hunt. And it is Mahomes who makes it all work.

“He gives you challenges every which way,” Marrone said. “[If] you put him in the pocket, he can make every throw. He makes quick decisions. Get him out of the pocket, he can extend plays. He’s athletic enough to run and run for a long way and take it to the house. He has great command. And he’s got great weapons around him and an outstanding offensive line. Right now offensively, what you’re seeing, it’s unbelievable …. We’ve got our hands full.”