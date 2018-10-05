

Indianapolis's Denzelle Good, right, hugs teammate Nyheim Hines after a touchdown against Houston. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good missed his team’s game Thursday night against the Patriots after his brother was shot and killed earlier in the week. Two men have been arrested in the incident, which took place at Overton Deshan Good’s residence in Gaffney, S.C.

Good, who at 23 was four years younger than Denzelle, was the victim of a drive-by shooting, according to police. They said (via Fox Carolina) the men came to Overton Good’s home on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. to commit an armed robbery, but he was able to turn them away.

The men, identified as Jermaine Jefferies, 20, and Shaun Rogers Jr., 18, were said to have driven off but quickly turned around, at which point they sprayed gunfire at Good’s mobile home as they drove past. Good was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and provided the name of one of the suspects just before he was hit in the head by a bullet.

“My wife actually seen the car turn around in the driveway and told me it looks like something is about to happen. She said they’re shooting at Overton’s house! They’re shooting at Overton’s house!” Good’s father, Richard Good, said (per Fox). “By the time I got down the road they was turning the corner and still shooting.

"I pulled up into the yard to see what was going on and they had shot my son.”

Jefferies was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, burglary first degree, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Rogers was charged Wednesday with the same crimes.

Richard Good said he knew Jefferies since the latter was a child, adding, “Here he is 20, and look what happened.”

“He used to be his football coach and really tried to help this kid out when he was going through a troubled part of his life,” Steve Mueller, the sheriff of Cherokee County, said of Richard Good, “and it’s just tragic to see a family that has reached out and really tried to make a difference in the life of Jermaine Jefferies, and yet he goes back and targets them, and their loved one is a victim in a heinous crime."

WATCH: This is what Jermaine Jefferies had to say to reporters as he was led away in cuffs.



He's charged with murder in the shooting death of Overton Good, younger brother of @Colts player Denzelle Good. The team issued a statement calling it an "unimaginable tragedy." @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ud9H0162qb — Julia Deng (@Julia_Deng) October 3, 2018

Denzelle Good, a native of Gaffney, played collegiately at N.C. State and Mars Hill (N.C.) University, before becoming a seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2015. Over four seasons, he has played in 27 games with 21 starts, and in his absence Thursday, Indianapolis gave a start at right tackle to a rookie, Braden Smith.

“The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina,” the team said in a statement Tuesday. “This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time.”

Read more from The Post:

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller dead at 22

Even with LeBron James, the Lakers will miss the NBA playoffs this season. Here’s why.

Baseball playoffs might not be fair, but that’s part of the thrill

The Raiders might be crashing on your couch for the 2019 season

Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager of being a terrorist