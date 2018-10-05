

Romeo Finley and Miami have their Turnover Chain, and the chance to swing their rivalry with Florida State solidly back in their direction. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The turnover backpack meets the turnover chain for the first time Saturday as Florida State (3-2, 1-2 ACC) brings its new accessory to Miami (4-1, 1-0). And while there’s been some trash talk this week about who has the best accessory, a far greater concern for the Seminoles is whether they’ve lost control of their in-state rivalry.

These things come and go, but the Florida State-Miami rivalry has tended to swing heavily in one direction for long stretches since both programs came to prominence in the early 1980s:

The Hurricanes won 10 of 13 between 1980 and 1992, a stretch capped in the final two years by Wide Right I and Wide Right II. Miami claimed four of its five national titles in those years.

Florida State took six of seven from 1993 to 1999, picking up two national championships in the process.

Miami then claimed six in a row from 2000 to 2004 and added a national title in 2001.

Florida State then won 10 of 12 from 2005 to 2016 and secured the last BCS championship in 2013.

Last year might have marked the start of the latest swing after Miami earned a 24-20 triumph in Tallahassee. With an aggressive defense — yes, the chain has gotten a workout at times early this season — the Hurricanes have an excellent chance to go back-to-back and simultaneously claim both the top prop and Sunshine State supremacy over the vulnerable Seminoles.

Beware the buyout

USA Today published its annual college football coaches salary database this week and, as usual, it’s a fine way to burn off an hour or two if you’re not careful.

One thing that stands out: How in the world are there 30 FBS coaches — close to half of the schools in the Power Five conferences — with buyouts of $10 million or more?

It’s an incredible deal if a coach can get it, and no agent should be blamed for securing such generous terms. But from a school’s perspective, it seems like a high cost for stability when the movement of gainfully employed head coaches from one Power Five school to another is neither massive nor an overwhelming avenue to success.

Of the current 65 Power Five coaches, only five were hired directly from head-coaching jobs at other Power Five schools.

Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst returned home from Pittsburgh. Florida’s Dan Mullen (from Mississippi State) and Penn State’s James Franklin (from Vanderbilt) left for programs with a far better chance to chase national titles. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was lured from Florida State by a massive payday. Florida State’s Willie Taggart (from Oregon) was probably a mix of all three.

Coaches such as Miami’s Mark Richt and Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin were hired just after getting ousted from their previous jobs. It’s also worth noting Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly were hired from Cincinnati when the Bearcats were still in an automatic qualifying BCS league.

Still, that sort of coaching movement is relatively muted, and plenty end in failed stints. Just think about last year’s exits: Oregon State’s Gary Andersen (hired away from Wisconsin), Arkansas’s Bret Bielema (also Wisconsin), Arizona State’s Todd Graham (Pittsburgh) and Nebraska’s Mike Riley (Oregon State), among them.

It’s worth wondering which is riskier for most athletic directors: Other schools trying to lure a coach away, or a paying a prohibitive buyout.

What’s the matter with Kansas (State)?

For most of the last three decades, few programs have proven steadier than Kansas State. The Wildcats, long a laughingstock, became a power in the Big Eight (and later, Big 12) in the 1990s, and earlier this decade stitched together a couple 10-win seasons while remaining a postseason regular.

Much of the credit for the stability and success is given to coach Bill Snyder, and rightfully so. Aside from a three-year retirement that didn’t stick, Snyder methodically built and maintained a quality-but-rarely-flashy program at Kansas State, though perhaps not at the same level in his second stint as his first.

So it was noteworthy when the Wildcats get off to a 2-3 start, and not just because of Snyder’s well-chronicled fondness for soft nonconference schedules. It’s even more surprising when 78-year-old tells a reporter to “write what the hell you want to write,” as he did Tuesday after getting peppered with questions about a quarterback situation that’s seen Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton both struggle.

K-State is on pace to throw for less than 200 yards per game for the fourth year in a row, and its 19.6 scoring average would be its worst since 1992. Throw in the absence of a succession plan for an aging legend at a school where no other football coach else escaped with a winning record since 1934, and it’s fair to wonder where things are heading.

Snyder engineered the biggest turnaround in college football history, and plenty of smaller ones as well (including going from 3-3 to 9-4 in 2016 and from 3-4 to 8-5 last year). He is never to be counted out, but a loss Saturday at Baylor (3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) could make things even more tense than they already are in Manhattan heading into the second half of the season.

Five games to watch

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Texas in Dallas (noon, Fox): The Red River Whatchamacallit pits two of the only three teams still undefeated in Big 12 play. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) hasn’t dropped a game with Kyler Murray at quarterback, while Texas (4-1, 2-0) has soundly bounced back from its opening loss to Maryland. It’s the first time since 2012 the Longhorns have come to the State Fair of Texas with fewer than two losses.

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida (3:30, CBS): The host Gators (4-1, 2-1 SEC) aren’t exactly dominating, but their only loss is against undefeated Kentucky and they appear headed for a respectable enough first season under Dan Mullen after winning last week at Mississippi State. That could be amended to “more than respectable” with a defeat of the Tigers (5-0, 2-0).

San Diego State at Boise State (3:30, ESPNU): A preview of the Mountain West title game? Quite possibly. The host Broncos (3-1, 1-0) and visiting Aztecs (3-1, 0-0) have combined for the last four MWC championships. San Diego State RB Juwan Washington (513 yards, five TDs) is out with a broken clavicle.

Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado (4, Pac-12 Network): There isn’t a clear-cut favorite in the Pac-12 South, but Herm Edwards’s stout defense (19.8 points allowed per game) and Colorado’s fast start (4-0) have made both programs credible alternates to Southern California. The winner gets a leg up.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech (8, ABC): Credit to the Fighting Irish (5-0), who picked apart Stanford last week in a game that could have seriously derailed their playoff hopes. Now they have to visit Blacksburg for the first time and face the Hokies (3-1), who responded to their poor showing at Old Dominion by handling Duke with ease last week.

