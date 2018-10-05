

Alex Morgan gains control against Rebeca Bernal in first half at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. -- There is never much doubt about the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s ability to qualify for a World Cup, and after a stylish and comprehensive performance Thursday against the only group foe capable of impeding their march, the Americans can expect to face no resistance before the likely clincher a week from Sunday.

After a dominant first half yielded just one goal, the reigning world champions unloaded on poor, poor Mexico after intermission in roaring to a 6-0 victory at the Concacaf qualifying tournament in this Raleigh suburb.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored two goals apiece and Lindsey Horan tallied assists on the night’s first two goals as the top-ranked Americans stretched their unbeaten streak to 22 matches before 5,404 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The compulsories will continue Sunday against Panama, which, despite a 3-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the first game here, has almost no hope of staying within five goals. The Americans will close Group A on Wednesday against T&T, then move operations to Frisco, Tex., to face the Group B runner-up (probably Costa Rica) in the critical semifinal.

Three teams from the region will advance to the Women’s World Cup next summer in France. Only once have the Americans ever stumbled in the regional competition and needed to qualify via a playoff. (They are 28-1-0 in qualifying history.)

“We know the semifinal game is the ticket to World Cup,” Morgan said, “so we’re just going to keep aiming toward that and hope to finish off our group games on a high note.”

Even as the Americans have gone through roster and tactical transitions since their Olympic disappointment two years ago, the focus has remained on another global title. Thursday’s display, against the third-best team in the region in the first consequential competition since the 2016 Summer Games, was a emphatic first step.

This team has undergone many changes since the 2015 championship. Abby Wambach and Hope Solo are long gone, and Carli Lloyd no longer starts every game. Julie Ertz, known as Julie Johnston during the title campaign, has moved from central defense to defensive midfield. Horan, 24, and the Washington Spirit’s Rose Lavelle, 23, charge the interior attack.

Instead of running solo or partnering with another forward, Morgan has experienced players on her flank, Rapinoe and Tobin Heath.

Since a quarterfinal elimination at the Olympics -- the program’s earliest elimination from a major competition -- Coach Jill Ellis has summoned 60 players and used 44 in four-team tournaments and friendlies. The player pool has narrowed throughout the year to where about 25 were considered for this roster.

Her wealth of options on the bench include Lloyd, hero of the 2015 final; Washington Spirit attacker Mallory Pugh, one of the top young prospects in the world; and veterans Christen Press and Morgan Brian.

There was no second-guessing the lineup at the start Thursday. The Americans seized possession from the opening whistle and rarely loosened their grip.

Connections were a little off in the third minute, but when two Mexican defenders deflected the ball inside the penalty area to Lindsey Horan, Mexico’s California-born goalkeeper, Bianca Henninger, was forced off her line. Horan crossed to Rapinoe for a one-touch redirect from five yards into the vacant net.

A second goal was hard to come by, though. Lavelle’s effort kissed the left post and Mexico held firm under excruciating pressure, blocking powerful shots and calmly clearing aerial threats directed toward heading specialists Horan and Ertz.

Mexico, featuring three U.S.-born starters and nine on the 20-player roster, is growing as a program and benefiting from a blossoming pro league. The talent gap with the United States, however, remains voluminous.

The Americans needed 63 seconds after intermission to double the lead. Rapinoe created havoc with a free kick into the heart of the penalty area. A Mexican header sent the ball off the crossbar. Amid a scramble, Horan touched the ball to Ertz, who slotted it into the right corner.

“Once the goals start falling in,” Rapinoe said, “it’s tough for teams to come back knowing they are not going to get many chances at the other end.”

The Americans finished with a 69.4 percent of possession and a 23-3 advantage on shots.

Morgan put the outcome to rest 10 minutes later with a glancing header off Rapinoe’s corner kick. Another four minutes, another goal, as Crystal Dunn, an attacker turned left back, whipped a wonderful cross to Heath for a well-placed header.

Rapinoe (on a tap-in) and Morgan (on a combination with center back Becky Sauerbrunn) notched easy goals in the 70th and 80th minutes, respectively.

“I was really pleased with the start,” Ellis said. “We grew as the game wore on.”

Notes: Rapinoe wore the captain’s armband as part of Ellis’s new rotation that will also include Morgan and Lloyd. Morgan has filled the role most of the year. ... Group B begins Friday in Edinburg, Tex., with fifth-ranked Canada facing Jamaica and Costa Rica playing Cuba.

PANAMA 3, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 0: With three teenagers and just one player older than 23 in the starting lineup, the Panamanians went ahead early and rolled to an opening-game surprise.

Compensating for inexperience, Panama was technically superior in the attacking end from the start, playing simple, effective passes to unlock the defense and create quality opportunities.

Marta Cox, 21, scored in the 12th minute on a 10-yard one-timer, set up by Natalia Mills. In the 68th, Kenia Rangel, 23, pounced on a stray ball in the penalty area and scored from close range. Substitute Erika Hernandez, 19, padded the lead in the 89th.

Yanith Bailey, 17, earned the shutout for Panama, which is ranked No. 66 in the world and last appeared in the Concacaf tournament in 2006. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked No. 52, advanced to the semifinals four years ago.