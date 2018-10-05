

"The bottom line is we just didn’t play good enough in the games to win," catcher Matt Wieters said. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Over the course of five days, we are examining the issues and characters that contributed to this disappointing Washington Nationals season — and how the team can avoid similar disappointment next season.

After his Washington Nationals were officially eliminated from playoff contention in late September, Ryan Zimmerman understood he would have to face questions. Always willing, he stood in front of his locker — the face of the franchise, the quiet leader — and answered them.

“It’s not what you want to do, but you can’t win every year,” Zimmerman said. “ . . . A lot of good things happened this year. Obviously not what we wanted to happen, but you can’t do it every year.”

And yet, this team was supposed to do it every year. This team was built to win again — not every year, but definitely this one. This team was built to win in 2013 and 2015. No one can win every year, but for stretches, some can. By all accounts, quantitative and qualitative, this team was talented enough to do that. And once again, it did not.

Zimmerman and his teammates are the highest-paid employees of the Nationals and yet, in seasons such as this one, they tend to escape the bulk of the blame. Rizzo assembled an inadequate roster, the arguments go. Ownership didn’t shell out enough money to improve it, some say. Rookie Manager Dave Martinez didn’t put them in the right places, others holler.

Player responsibility falls down the ladder, to some bottom rung no one seems to think can support that kind of weight. But in reality, no one has more control over this team’s performance than the players. Perhaps on a team that is constructed so well that it is expected to contend for a title, no one should carry more responsibility. The Nationals had the WHAT highest payroll.

Zimmerman is one of the most dogged contributors to the D.C. community, a stand-up person by all accounts, but never seems devastated or surprised by much. His mind-set embodies the feeling around this team, the one it cannot shake, and that is no indictment on his character.



But this team, as a whole, seems to subscribe to a similar theory: Either you win or you don’t win. You play how you play, and sometimes it works.

That mentality is entrenched here. Four very different managers led this team over the last six years and couldn’t change it. Rizzo acquired gritty players including Adam Eaton and Daniel Murphy, and they didn’t alter it. A strange determinism lives in that clubhouse, one the Nationals themselves do not always recognize — as apparent to those on the outside as it is invisible to those on the inside.

"I think not necessarily the biggest contributor, but the biggest thing we all should take out of this year — and I think we knew it, but it probably gets more clear now — is that it doesn’t matter what people write. It doesn’t matter what goes into a season. You’ve gotta play the games,” catcher Matt Wieters said. “We had some tough luck and some tough injuries this year, but the bottom line is we just didn’t play good enough in the games to win.”

Wieters did not grow up a National, so his perspective qualifies as that of an outsider. And his statement touches on something outsiders have identified about this team for years, an unwritten, hard-to-explain feeling that this clubhouse just doesn’t have the edge it needs.

As Max Scherzer pointed out, the Nationals do the big things well, but so does everyone else. Their lineup generated the seventh-most runs in baseball, and compiled the seventh-best OPS. They accumulated the sixth-best OPS with runners in scoring position.

Their rotation underperformed, unable to match its usual standards, which is always damning for this team. In 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 — division-winning years — the Nationals finished in baseball’s top five in starter ERA. In 2013, 2015 and 2018, they finished seventh, seventh and 13th, respectively. Stephen Strasburg missed substantial time this season. Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark had down years. Perhaps Mike Rizzo and the front office should have bolstered that rotation, which is only one of the issues.

“I think that we have to work on the small aspects of the game, the attention to detail, really embracing and realizing every 90 feet is important, every base is crucial,” Rizzo said. “And it’s really shown us and our fan base and our ownership group and our front office is that winning in the big leagues isn’t easy. It’s a difficult task . . . The margin of error is razor-thin, and you have to compete pitch to pitch, inning to inning.”

Rizzo admitted that his team’s 18-24 record in one-run games proves that point. The Nationals were not a debacle. But while their propensity to stage late-game comebacks and climb back into games at times felt like consolation, it could also be seen as an indictment. Too often, they could not complete the climb.

“I think a lot of things are gray, not black and white,” Trea Turner said. “ . . . There’s so many more plays that happen during the course of the game. Obviously there’s turning points, but I feel like that’s kind of our season. We’ve been grinding and we’ve been playing pretty well, we just can’t be on the right side of it. It’s a small hump. I couldn’t tell you what that hump is.”

One theory about that hump is that teams do not know how to win until they do, which is why Jayson Werth’s leadership helped elevate this franchise so much, and why the intensity of players such as Eaton and Scherzer stands out so much. Over and over, for years, people in the Nationals clubhouse suggested that, at the end of the day, the numbers would be where they should be — that early losses would work themselves out in the end. But for this team, early losses have never been overcome by an easy finish.

The Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and others seem to find a way.

“It comes down to the small stuff. That’s how fine-tuned [MLB is]. This is the majors. There’s no freebies anywhere,” Scherzer said. “Every inch has to be taken and earned. You have to sometimes find those opportunities and create advantages for yourself. That’s the only way I can articulate it at this point in time.”

