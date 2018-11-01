

LSU's Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama's Nick Saban will get after it on Saturday night. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here is your annual reminder that these preliminary rankings exist solely to stir up college football’s controversy-industrial complex, and little more. Thank you.

[Postcards from College Football America: Five days, four campuses, three games and a memorial]

Time Game TV Noon Louisville at No. 2 Clemson ABC Noon Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State Fox Noon No. 20 Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN Noon Michigan State at Maryland ESPN2 Noon Memphis at East Carolina ESPNU Noon South Carolina at Mississippi SEC Network Noon Rutgers at Wisconsin Big Ten Network Noon Oklahoma State at Baylor Fox Sports 1 Noon Air Force at Army CBS Sports Network Noon No. 19 Syracuse at Wake Forest NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) Noon No. 24 Iowa State at Kansas MASN2 (in D.C. area) 12:20 Georgia Tech at North Carolina WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 3 Villanova at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky CBS 3:30 No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas Fox 3:30 Florida State at No. 21 N.C. State ABC 3:30 No. 16 Iowa at Purdue ESPN2 3:30 Navy at Cincinnati ESPNU 3:30 Tulane at South Florida CBS Sports Network 3:30 Kansas State at TCU Fox Sports 1 3:30 Minnesota at Illinois Big Ten Network 3:45 No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan ESPN 4 Missouri at No. 11 Florida SEC Network 7 Connecticut at Tulsa CBS Sports Network 7 Duke at Miami ESPN2 7 Houston at SMU ESPNU 7:15 No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern ESPN 7:30 UCLA at Oregon Fox 7:30 Louisiana Tech at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network 8 No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU CBS 8 No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech ABC 9 Stanford at Washington Pac-12 Network 10 USC at Oregon State Fox Sports 1 10:15 BYU at Boise State ESPN2 10:15 San Diego State at New Mexico ESPNU 10:30 No. 23 Fresno State at UNLV CBS Sports Network 10:45 California at No. 8 Washington State ESPN

Not much has gone right for Nebraska in Scott Frost’s first season at the helm, but the Cornhuskers have shown at least some ability to create big plays, especially on the ground: They rank 24th nationally in rushing explosiveness, a measure of their ability to create big plays adjusted for down, distance and field position, and 10 percent of their offensive snaps have gone for at least 20 yards (ranking 18th nationally). Ohio State, Nebraska’s opponent, has not been all that good at stopping said big plays: The Buckeyes' defense ranks 105th in stopping explosive plays on the ground, and 9.4 percent of their opponents' overall plays have gone for at least 20 yards (ranking 108th nationally). Ohio State is a double-digit favorite for the sixth time in its past seven games — as of this writing, the Buckeyes are giving 17.5 points — but they’ve covered the number just once in those games, and that was against Tulane. Their defense’s inability to stop big plays is a big reason for this. . . .

CBS’s prime time SEC game later in the day will get much of the attention, but the afternoon affair between Georgia and Kentucky is worthy of your time if only because of the whimsical fact that the Wildcats — the football Wildcats — are playing a meaningful game in the month of November. But it’s true! The winner here will be the SEC East’s representative in the conference title game because Florida, the only other team in the division with fewer than three losses, lost to both Georgia and Kentucky, which never has finished better than a tie for second in the division and has finished last or next-to-last in 19 of 26 SEC seasons. The Wildcats only got to this point because of last weekend’s crazy 15-14 comeback win at Missouri, when they erased a 14-3 deficit with just more than five minutes to play. The first touchdown on the comeback came on Lynn Bowden’s 67-yard punt return for a score. Bowden would finish the day with 13 catches for 166 yards — a major accomplishment for one of the nation’s rushing-intensive teams — but his punt return was his first of the season. He simply went up to Coach Mark Stoops and demanded that he be given the chance. Now his team is playing for an improbable division title. . . .

[A huge weekend for SEC football reveals the ever-expanding empire of Sabanistan]

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich has dubbed the Wolverines' current slate of games as their “Revenge Tour,” a.k.a. games against the four Big Ten teams that beat Michigan last season. The first two tour dates went well — double-digit wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State — and now the Wolverines host Penn State, which beat Michigan by 29 last season at the Big House. The Nittany Lions have righted their ship a bit since losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, but it’s unclear whether quarterback Trace McSorely is healthy: He suffered a lower-leg injury that caused him to miss a few series against Iowa last weekend, though he returned to the game and played well. . . .

[Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Michigan will play at Penn State.]

The CFP committee gave Saturday night’s main event between Alabama and LSU slightly more juice by slotting the Tigers into the No. 3 spot ahead of Notre Dame, but the Tigers perhaps should be wary of the placement. Auburn, the No. 3 team in the first-ever CFP poll in October 2014, preceded to lose four of its final six games and ended up in the Outback Bowl. Ohio State was ranked No. 3 in first CFP poll of 2015 but was relegated to the Fiesta Bowl after a loss to Michigan State. The inaugural CFP poll of 2016 had Michigan at No. 3; the Wolverines went 2-2 down the stretch. And last year, Notre Dame was in the cursed No. 3 spot; the Fighting Irish were trounced by Miami two weeks later and then by Stanford two weeks after that. Nevertheless, the Tigers seem unmoved by both their unfortunate placement and the fact that they have to play the most dominant-looking team in recent memory. “I’m not scared of this game,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said this week. “No one on this team is scared of this game. If you’re timid, then don’t come out of that locker room.”

Read more:

In grief and in defiance, the Terps’ line holds

College football kickoff Week 10: The redshirts are coming. The redshirts are coming.

College football betting Week 10: Clemson is flexing its might, but not as a big favorite

John Feinstein: For Oregon State, an improbable path to redemption

Alabama, Clemson take usual places atop playoff rankings, but it gets fun after that

College football coach calls a timeout to announce his retirement, then walks off the field