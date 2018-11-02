

Bryson DeChambeau, golf-physics enthusiast. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Jan. 1, an updated, shorter version of the Rules of Golf will go into effect after the USGA and the R&A streamlined it from 34 to 24 rules. Among the changes, which were made to clear up ambiguity created by the old rules and to speed the pace of the game, is a rule that could give golfers a new way of approaching their play from the green: They will be allowed to leave the flagstick in the hole while putting from the green.

PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau, for one, says he plans to taking advantage of this rule change when it goes into effect, except when he’s playing in the U.S. Open, because the flagsticks there usually are thicker than the ones on the regular tour, leading to more aggressive rebounds.

“It depends on the COR, the coefficient of restitution of the flagstick,” he told Golf.com. “In U.S. Opens, I’ll take it out, and every other Tour event, when it’s fiberglass, I’ll leave it in and bounce that ball against the flagstick if I need to.”

If you, like this reporter but apparently unlike DeChambeau, forgot every single one of your high school physics lessons the nanosecond after the final exam ended, here’s Science ABC with an explanation of COR, which first was explained by Sir Isaac Newton in the 17th century:

Pertaining to the collision of two objects, Newton forumulated a theory that we now know as Newton’s law of restitution. It simply states that when two bodies collide, the speed with which they move after the collision depends on the material from which they are made. ... You see, when you ‘deform’ something by colliding it with something else (say, when you bounce a basketball on the ground), a fraction of its original energy is lost. That’s why the basketball bounces lower with every collision -- as its energy gets converted to heat/vibrations. In this case, you can think of the coefficient of restitution as an entity that tells you how efficient the “bouncing” process is. The more efficient it is, the more ‘bouncy’ the basketball shall be. Science ABC

Got all that? Here’s Professor DeChambeau with a quick summation.

“It’s a higher propensity for it to go in the hole if it’s fiberglass compared to metal,” he said.

In 2007, a golf teacher named Dave Pelz actually studied whether leaving the flagstick in was a good idea by using a putting machine he invented to roll thousands of balls into a hole under varying scenarios (pin in, pin out, different speeds, different angles, etc.). He found that, in most cases, it actually was better to leave the pin in and advised golfers to do so when allowed under the rules.

“Perhaps most surprising, when the flagstick leans either slightly toward the golfer or away, the odds of it helping to keep the ball in the hole increase: With the flagstick leaning away from the golfer, the hole becomes effectively larger; when the flagstick leans toward the golfer, the ball rebounds downward, again helping shots find the hole,” he wrote for Golf magazine.

The only time Pelz did not recommend leaving the flagstick in the hole was “when the flagstick is leaning so far toward the golfer that there isn’t enough room for the ball.”

Under the old rules, any ball putted from the green that hit the flagstick resulted in a two-stroke penalty, but now golfers can perhaps try to stop fast-moving, downhill putts with the hole’s built-in backstop.

The new measure was adopted “mostly for recreational players and pace of play issues, as it can simply be easier and faster to not remove the flagstick,” according to ESPN’s Bob Harig, but DeChambeau says he plans to take full advantage of it on the pro tour.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “The USGA’s gonna have to go back on that one. Like: ‘No! We made the hole bigger!’ ”

