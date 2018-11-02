

Owner Dan Gilbert is a defendant in a lawsuit against the Cleveland Cavaliers, alleging age discrimination. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

In June, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired Jim Boylan, who had been an assistant to three head coaches and helped guide the franchise to four straight NBA Finals appearances, with one title in 2016. Boylan, who had been with the franchise since 2013, had recently turned 63. At the same time, the Cavs promoted player development coach Dan Geriot, just 29, to full time assistant and gave Damon Jones, 42, “a more robust coaching role,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst reported. Mike Gerrity, 32, was promoted from the team’s video staff to director of player development. In August, the Cavaliers hired Terry Nooner, a 40-year-old assistant with the Maryland women’s basketball team, as their new player development coach.

On Thursday, Boylan filed a lawsuit against the Cavaliers in Cuyahoga County Court in Ohio, alleging age discrimination.

Boylan is basing his lawsuit, in part, on the voice mail then-coach Tyronn Lue left for him informing him that he had been fired. Team owner Dan Gilbert and General Manager Koby Altman were named as defendants.

“Jimbo, what’s up, yo? This is T Lue. I had a talk with Koby yesterday. He does not want to pick up your option. He said it’s way too much money,” the lawsuit says Lue told Boylan in the voice mail. “They’re not gonna pay that kind of money for three assistants on the bench. He wants to go younger in that position and, you know, find somebody who’s a grinder and younger in that position. And he said he does not want to pick the option up for I guess it’s 500 or — I’m not sure. He said five something. And he just said it’s too much money, he said, so we’ll be paying [then-assistants Mike Longabardi and Larry Drew]. So he just said he wanted to go younger at that position and he does not want to pick up the option.”

Lue went on in the voice mail to thank Boylan “for everything you’ve given to me” and said he hates “to see this s--- end like this.”

The lawsuit says Boylan then had a conversation with Altman, who told Boylan that he and Gilbert wanted a “younger” coach in the position and the “separation had nothing to do with Coach Boylan’s work or job performance.” It also alleges “a pattern and practice of age discrimination across Defendant Gilbert’s corporate organizations,” including the Cavaliers.

Gilbert also is the founder of Quicken Loans, which has been the subject of age-discrimination lawsuits in the past.

Boylan is seeking at least $25,000 in compensatory damages.

The Cavaliers fired Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start and named Drew, 60, its acting coach. A request for comment on the Boylan lawsuit was not immediately returned.

In 2011, a civil jury in California ruled against NBA great Elgin Baylor, who alleged he had been fired as GM of the Clippers because of his age (he was 74 when he lost his job in 2008).

Read more basketball coverage from The Post:

It’s Nov. 1 and the national media is already calling for a major Wizards trade

Wizards finish season’s longest road trip battered, broken and out of answers

WNBA players opt out of labor deal, set up showdown over pay, financial transparency

Dwight Howard will make his season debut on Friday, and the Wizards could certainly use him

Jimmy Butler rebuts report that game absence related to desire to be traded by T-Wolves