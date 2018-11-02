

As Jordan Nees hobbled into the backfield, standing between him and an all-time state rushing record were eight defenders and a bum knee.

Nees led Tri-City’s eight-man football team to a 7-1 record in the regular season behind his 2,045 yards on the ground. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior was fast enough to run past defenders and strong enough to run through them after picking up a head of steam.

His vision of field with blockers ahead of him made Tri-City’s offense prone for the big play. Nees could stick a foot in the ground and cut back against the grain of the defense, leaving linebackers twirling in the open field.

He was 46 yards from breaking former NFL running back Chase Reynolds’s Montana record for career rushing yards heading into a first-round playoff game against Circle High School. Even if the defense loaded the box against him, Nees averaged 255 yards per game. Breaking the record seemed like a foregone conclusion.

But at a short practice Friday night before the game, Nees tripped during a drill and sustained a serious knee injury, according to MontanaSports.com. Ordinarily, Tri-City Coach Jake Stevenson would have held his running back out of the game, but in the playoffs and with a shot at breaking the record, he let Nees try to gut out the first quarter.

But after eight yards on 18 carries, “his knee couldn’t take the punishment,” Stevenson said.

“It was too much to bear watching him struggle to run the ball and try to cover up how much pain he was in,” the coach added.

Circle jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first quarter, and Tri-City couldn’t mount a comeback. By the start of the fourth quarter, with the score was 52-0, Stevenson put Nees back in the game for one last run at the record.

He took a handoff and ran left, and as he burst through a hole in the offensive line, Circle defenders realized this was no ordinary running play. They escorted him down the sideline for a 35-yard gain that gave him 5,223 career rushing yards and the state record.

Circle players ran from their bench across the field to Nees to hug and shake hands.

“It’s moments like that,” Stevenson said, “that remind me as a coach, and everyone in attendance at the game that day, of how high school football and the life lessons it teaches is far bigger than the wins and losses.”

