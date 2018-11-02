

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden looks on during Thursday night's game against the 49ers. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden’s second stint as the Raiders' head coach has gotten off to a rocky start to say the least, but he has a message for the team’s fans: Don’t worry, because reinforcements are coming.

And how can Gruden be so sure of that? Because players on other teams have apparently already told him that they can’t wait to take their talents to North Beach.

“I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else,” Gruden told Fox Sports’s Howie Long, in an interview that aired before the 1-6 Raiders took on the 1-7 49ers in the Thursday night game. “I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I’m just telling you. They’re dying to play for the Raiders.

“And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the Silver and Black, the guys you really want to wear the Silver and Black and represent this team, that’s exciting.”

Of course, part of the reason the Raiders have salary-cap space is because they chose not to show the money to Khalil Mack, a former NFL defensive player of the year who was traded to the Bears just before the season began. That reportedly did not go over well in Oakland’s locker room, which proceeded to become a very tense place last week after Gruden shipped star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys.

Saying that “of course” he was “concerned about the locker room,” Raiders tight end Lee Smith said last week that some veterans on the team were worried that they were wasting their efforts this season. In the first season of a 10-year, $100 million contract, Gruden has armed the team with a bounty in draft picks but his personnel moves have also provided cause to wonder if he has more of an eye on the future than the present.

“Guys don’t work their [butts] off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years,” Smith said. “They work hard to win. Now.”

“You have to wonder if we haven’t been playing for draft picks all along,” an unidentified Raiders player told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, while another said, “The Mack trade was a real stiff jab, but the Cooper one was like a knockout punch."

The Raiders have certainly staggered out of the gate, needing overtime — and some very questionable calls — just to notch their one win at home against the lowly Browns. Meanwhile, multiple reports have emerged from Oakland painting a picture of a demoralized team in disarray.

If Gruden is accurate that players on other teams have been calling him, that would be tampering, for one thing. But it also highlights the fact that all sorts of private discussions take place in the NFL, with many of those obviously occurring between players on different teams, and it’s worth wondering how glowing the reports from Gruden’s locker room have been.

Players on other teams can also watch Thursday night games when they’re not a part of them, and what they saw from the Raiders was not pretty. Despite the fact that injuries forced the 49ers to start a quarterback, Nick Mullens, who had never thrown an NFL pass, San Francisco built a large lead with relative ease.

Mullens, an undrafted second-year player out of Southern Miss, threw three touchdown passes by early in the third quarter, and a long touchdown run by Raheem Mostert shortly after that helped the 49ers go up over Gruden’s squad by a score of 31-3 (the game ended as a 34-3 San Francisco win). That could not have been very exciting for anyone connected to the Silver and Black, and its head coach would have been well-advised not to check his cellphone at that point.

