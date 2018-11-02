Paul Zimmerman, a widely respected former NFL writer for Sports Illustrated, has died at age 86. Peter King, a longtime former colleague at SI who now works for NBC Sports, broke the news Thursday, saying, “We have lost a legend.”

“There’s only one Dr. Z,” King added, using a nickname for Zimmerman that the latter himself adopted for his columns. “He had more influence on the business than anyone I know.”

An offensive lineman in his playing days, Zimmerman’s understanding of that position was among the many insights that his readers would have had difficulty finding elsewhere. His analytical approach, in which he charted games and broke down the performances of individual players, stood out from conventional, narrative-driven NFL coverage and presaged the way many fans consume football today.

Zimmerman wrote several books on the NFL, two of which are considered among the most important ever published in the genre: 1970′s “A Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football” and its 1984 sequel, “New Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football.” He also brought a personal touch that endeared him to fans, adding tidbits to his columns for SI about his love of wine and for “the Flaming Redhead,” his wife Linda.

“We all should have a partner in life like Paul had in Linda, his wife of 19 years,” King said on Twitter. “She was so wonderful to him through the fun of their early years and through the pain of their final years. Never wavered. Linda was the definition of a loving, devoted spouse.”

Zimmerman was forced to abandon his writing career in 2008, after a series of strokes left him physically impaired and in a wheelchair. According to King, Zimmerman and his wife moved in October to an assisted living facility in Indiana, close to her family, where he died Thursday.

Longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer, pioneer and friend Paul Zimmerman died this afternoon at age 86. ‘Dr. Z’ was truly one of a kind. https://t.co/Kg9KuugO0f pic.twitter.com/WrXf17g0Oq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2018

After graduating from Columbia Journalism School, Zimmerman latched on with the Sacramento Bee and covered a variety of sports there for several years before returning to New York in 1960 (per a memoir republished in 2016). He moved six years later from the World Telegram to the New York Post, where he began an 11-year stint as a Jets beat writer before being hired by SI in 1979.

Over three decades at the magazine, Zimmerman was able to draw on his firsthand knowledge of how the modern NFL had evolved while also proving adept at taking advantage of how the Internet provided a new platform for his extended musings. Of his time as Zimmerman’s editor at SI’s website, Jimmy Traina wrote on Thursday, “Not only was I treated to reading and editing his tremendous writing each week, but I was also able to work with a man in his 70s who understood the Internet better than any other writer.

“He was so ahead of his time with how he wrote for an online audience. His mailbag was unlike any other mailbag there is or ever will be,” Traina continued. “His columns gave you an inside look at the technical aspect of football — he loved critiquing line play — but he wrote in a way the common fan could understand.”

Through it all, Zimmerman’s writing style contributed to a gruff, even cantankerous old-school persona, but that was belied by the affection he inspired among those who knew him.

“The Zim I was lucky enough to get to know was every bit as extraordinary in real life as the man who covered football like no other, before, during or since,” Michael Silver, a former SI colleague now with NFL.com, wrote Thursday. “He was gutsy, gritty and bawdy, teeming with over-the-top quirks and propelled by a ruthless work ethic that was counterbalanced by humor and an indefatigable zest for adventure.”

