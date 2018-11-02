

Los Angeles Lakers President Magic Johnson told reporters in September that he and the team’s other executives would not be putting too much pressure on Coach Luke Walton to win early and often this season, even though winning usually is a thing that happens whenever LeBron James joins your team.

“We said don’t worry about if we get out to a bad start,” Johnson said then. “We have seen that with LeBron going to Miami, and we have seen that when he came back to Cleveland. He is going to struggle because there are so many new moving parts. But eventually we are going to get it, and we are going to be a really good team.”

Struggle they have. The Lakers are 3-5 entering Friday night’s NBA schedule, having lost their first three games and more recently getting swept on a two-game swing through Minnesota and San Antonio. Part of that early slump may have something to do with the fact that two starters — Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo — were suspended for their roles in a brawl with the Rockets in the second game of the season. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowkski and Dave McMenamin, Johnson doesn’t want to hear any excuses. After returning from the winless road trip, he “admonished” Walton for the team’s slow start using an “aggressive” tone.

“Johnson’s cutting appraisal elevated an already acute awareness within the Lakers coaching staff that there are intense and immediate pressures on Walton to deliver the franchise a winner in short order,” the ESPN scribes reported.

While it may be hard to believe that the perma-cheerful Johnson could ever deliver a “cutting appraisal” and be “aggressive” toward anyone, his desire to win has never been too far from the surface. During his doomed tenure as the Lakers' head coach at the tail end of the 1993-94 season, Johnson’s frustration with the team’s younger players boiled over during an early-morning locker room meeting that followed a dismal loss in Phoenix the previous night.

“He called guys out on how they just wanted to be Lakers for the parties and the girls,” Danny Schayes, who was traded to the Lakers that season, recalled in 2015. “He reminded them how nobody at the parties cared about them, just that they were Lakers. Since they didn’t take care of business, next year they would be gone and the girls would be interested in whoever else was wearing the Laker uniforms.”

And then Vlade Divac’s pager went off.

Magic stiffens up like a hunting dog and starts zooming in on the sound. It’s muffled like its in a gym bag but the room is pretty small and we can all hear what direction it’s coming from. I’m biting my tongue trying not to laugh. This is going to be great! Luckily I didn’t have a beeper so I can just enjoy the show. The damn beeper won’t stop beeping. Finally Magic focuses in on Vlade Divac, who has his hand in his pocket trying unsuccessfully to turn it off. “Vlade, hand me the beeper” says Magic. Vlade hands it over sheepishly. Magic holds it up and says, “See this is exactly what I am talking about” and he turns around and throws it like a fastball into the wall, WHAM. It shatters into a million pieces. Vlade looks like a fish on the dock. His gills are moving furiously but no sound is coming out. Danny Schayes

Walton probably knew better than to expect nothing but rainbows and sunshine from Johnson, anyway. He was a holdover from the team’s previous regime — Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka came aboard in February 2017, midway through Walton’s first season — and pro sports executives are usually pretty particular about handpicking their own coaches. James can be that way, too. Just ask former Cavaliers coach David Blatt.

Nevertheless, James is sticking by his coach, at least when reporters are present.

“I think Luke’s trying to figure out what works best,” James said after Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks, perhaps a reference to the 93 different lineups Walton has utilized (only the Hawks have tinkered more). “We knew it was going to be like that from the summer when [Lonzo Ball] had the knee surgery. We knew we were going to have a lineup change there. Obviously, we had the unexpected one when we had the suspensions, so we had a lineup change there. ...

“We’ll get to a point where we know how comfortable we need to be with different lineups.”

