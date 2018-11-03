

The Ottawa Redblacks need something to wash down all those touchdowns. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

They do things a little differently on the football field north of the border. There are only three downs. The end zones are 10 yards deeper. The flags are red, not yellow. And they can drink after scoring a touchdown!

Yes, drink. As in alcohol. During the game.

On Saturday, the Ottawa Redblacks punched in a touchdown in the third quarter against the Toronto Argonauts, a scoring play made possible by Ottawa offensive lineman Jon Gott, who cleared the way. And after the ball carrier crossed the goal line, Gott took off toward the stands looking for something cold to drink.

Nothing better than a nice, frosty brew to celebrate. And a Canadian beer (Mill Street), no less. And there were no flags!

Time for a cold one.



Jon Gott chugs a beer after our last TD.#RNationLive #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Hj0AUvBdI5 — Ottawa REDBLACKS-y (@REDBLACKS) November 3, 2018

Gott got the beer from his girlfriend, according to the Ottawa Sun, and did not in fact steal a random fan’s tallboy, which is good. Also good for the home crowd, the Redblacks won, 24-9.

