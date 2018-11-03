

Demarai Gray celebrates after scoring Leicester City's first goal Saturday by revealing a commemorative T-shirt for recently departed owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leicester City returned to the pitch Saturday, a week after team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash following its previous match.

Leicester City earned a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City in Wales, and the match was punctuated by Demarai Gray’s goal in the 55th minute. The third-year Leicester player removed his jersey after scoring to reveal a T-shirt the read “For Khun Vichai” and ran to rally the team’s supporters in an emotional celebration.

GOAL @LCFC! Just look at what it means to the players and supporters alike. pic.twitter.com/GrBb7iBjZT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018

The head referee booked Gray with a yellow card for the display.

Cardiff City hosted a pregame ceremony to honor Srivaddhanaprabha, whom Leicester fans affectionately called “The Boss.” Law enforcement laid a wreath on the pitch in his honor and fans held banners and scarves on which “Vichai” had been stenciled.

The Thai billionaire bought the club in 2010 when Leicester was considered one of the worst of teams in British soccer’s top tier. In 2015, oddsmakers gave the club a 5000-1 chance to win the Premier League, but sure enough, it pulled off what has been called the most improbable championship in the history of professional soccer.

Srivaddhanaprabha gifted 19 players on the team BMWs, valued at $130,000, as a reward.

After the match Saturday, Leicester players flew to Thailand to attend funeral services on Sunday and Monday. The Buddhist ceremony began Friday, according to the BBC, with bathing rituals and ceremonial recitations.

“Every single player wanted to get out there to be at the funeral,” Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel told ESPN. “We are glad we’ve come away today from a really tough game with a win we can bring to Thailand and hope we did the family proud.”

