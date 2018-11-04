

Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Brent Musburger has found controversy again.

The 79-year-old sports broadcaster tweeted a comment about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren along with an image of several men in Native American headdress from President Trump’s rally Saturday in Montana. Musburger, now the Oakland Raiders broadcaster, wrote: “Elizabeth Warren’s ‘relatives’ backing Trump in Montana!”

Elizabeth Warren’s “relatives” backing Trump in Montana! pic.twitter.com/JbkqdkbW1s — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) November 3, 2018

The Democratic senator has frequently been called Pocahontas by the president after her claim of being of Native American descent. She recently released a DNA test showing that she has at least a distant Native American ancestor

Musburger left the ESPN/ABC broadcasting booth in January 2017, becoming the public face of the Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN), the sports-gambling-centric media outfit created by his brother and nephew. Its home base is Las Vegas, naturally, which in 2020 will become the home city of the Raiders. Musburger joined the Raiders over the summer, signing a three-year deal.

Musburger began his national broadcasting career in the early 1970s calling NFL games for CBS Sports before becoming host of the network’s iconic “The NFL Today” pregame show in 1975. He moved to ABC after CBS fired him in 1990, focusing mostly on college football and basketball play-by-play but also hosting the network’s “Monday Night Football” halftime show from 1990 to 1995.

In 2013, his comments about Katherine Webb, now the wife of former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, brought an apology from ESPN.

Although Musburger’s comments drew social-media support, most observers were critical. The NFL and the Raiders have yet to weigh in.

Musburger does radio broadcasts for the Raiders. Wonder if they think this kind of disgusting bigotry is appropriate.

I’m old enough to remember when NFL teams wanted Kaepernick to stick to sports. https://t.co/MH9twjoONK — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 3, 2018

Mark Davis is free to hire and fire whoever he wants, but the fact that he fired Greg Papa for Musburger will not be a proud moment for this franchise. Among many bad moments this season and beyond. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 3, 2018

